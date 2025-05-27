WNBA insider explains why she 'hates' refereeing rules as controversy rages about underqualified officials

WNBA insider Rachel Annamarie DeMita addressed one of the biggest topics in the league over the last couple of weeks on her podcast on Monday. She based her comments on an article by SB Nation reporter Noa Dalzell about how WNBA referees are scouted, trained and held accountable.

Ad

The article was written in January, but with the latest issues surrounding the topics, DeMita shared her take on it, specifically the interpretation of how calls are decided in the article.

“I think sometimes it’s misunderstood that referees make those decisions about the style of play and the interpretations of rules,” WNBA referee Monty McCutchen said. “That’s not true. What actually happens is that we have a competition committee for stakeholders, coaches, governors, and general managers — and that competition committee is the committee that dictates the state of the game.”

Ad

Trending

DeMita directed her take on this specific statement from McCutchen.

"But this in itself I kind of hated the fact that it opens up with a competition committee for stakeholders. Stakeholders are the first group of people that this referee mentions," DeMita said.

"It can be this physical. Let it be this physical. The problem that a lot of us have with the referees is that it's either very physical and they're calling everything or they're missing calls. There seems to be inconsistencies in how the referees are calling certain games," DeMita added.

Ad

Ad

Officiating has been a popular subject since the WNBA's growth was spearheaded with the arrival of Caitlin Clark. It was also brought to the attention during the WNBA finals when Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve openly told reporters that the finals were stolen from them due to poor refereeing.

The issues have continued to be discussed this season, now most recently following the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty game in the first week of the season.

Ad

DeMita reacts to referees addressing illegal screens instead of fixing inconsistent calls

During her podcast, DeMita's significant point of emphasis was addressing the WNBA referees' goal to fix the volume of illegal screen calls in the league. The idea is to legislate screen-setting so that offensive players are not impeded.

"I am always dumbfounded by how many times they call fouls on screeners and how many illegal screens are set in the WNBA," DeMita said. "Essentially what the WNBA refs call is if you fall on a screen, I don't care, if you're a screener and you fall down, if you're the one running into the screener and you fall down they will call a foul on the opposite person."

The WNBA and its officiating will be a constant conversation going forward as more attention will be thrown towards the discussion. The league may have to publicly address the topic as the season goes on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More