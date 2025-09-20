WNBA insider points out double standard in Caitlin Clark discourse: "We don't put our brain in a pretzel when it comes to men"

WNBA insider Elle Duncan has expressed her frustrations with what she believes is a double standard in how the media treats her when commenting on WNBA players, especially Caitlin Clark.She believes that singling out a player, even if their skills and impact merit it, is met with different reactions from fans of the NBA and the women’s league. She touched on the subject during a conversation on the “A Touch More” podcast with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.“There’s this idea or narrative that if you’re pro one person, you’re anti something else,” Duncan said on Wednesday. “You can’t say anything negative, because you’re not being a girl’s girl. It’s really unfair pressure and I think something that is specific to women’s sports.”Duncan explained her firsthand experience with this discourse, citing the time she supported Caitlin Clark for the Sportswoman of the Year award in 2024.“I have at various points been called everything from a racist to a sellout, depending on what I’m talking about. Because I didn’t find there to be an issue with Caitlin Clark being named Sportswoman of the Year,” she said.She went on and compared this to how things work in the men’s league.“We don’t put our brains in a pretzel when it comes to men,” she continued. “We don’t go, ‘Blah Blah Blah won MVP but what about the other great players.’”Duncan’s complaints about the difference in treatment between comments on NBA and WNBA players are sentiments shared by many.WNBA insider feels Paige Bueckers is in Caitlin Clark's shadowDallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers won the Rookie of the Year award after a stellar rookie campaign this season. She has taken the league by storm with her excellent playmaking, exceptional skills and offensive consistency.Despite the success Bueckers is enjoying, Elle Duncan feels that she is still trailing Caitlin Clark, especially when it comes to how much attention she gets as a player.&quot;Why hasn't Paige resonated in the same way that Caitlin did? I think there's a bevy of reasons. But I also think that people find efficiency to be particularly sexy,&quot; she said.She said that Bueckers doesn't make flashy plays like Clark, which leads to her getting less attention:&quot;And I think those things are not particularly sexy, which is why people don't give her the same sort of attention.&quot;To be fair to Bueckers, even some of the WNBA's biggest stars struggle to compete with the Indiana Fever star when it comes to popularity.