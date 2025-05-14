WNBA insider predicts Caitlin Clark's stats to drop-off due to DeWanna Bonner & Natasha Howard's additions

Last season, Caitlin Clark put together one of the best rookie campaigns in WNBA history. As she gears up for her sophomore campaign, one key factor could lead to a slight dip in production from the star guard.

With a superstar in the making on the roster, the Indiana Fever wasted no time improving the cast of talent around here. The front office brought in an array of new faces, most notably established veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

Bringing in former All-Stars with championship experience should help the young squad turn the corner. However, one insider thinks it could impact Caitlin Clark as well. With more mouths to feed on a nightly basis, Kevin Pelton believes the Fever star's number might dip in 2025.

"Because the Fever added two scoring threats in Bonner (15.0 PPG last season) and Howard (17.6 PPG) to their starting five, plus sixth woman Sophie Cunningham (8.4 PPG in 2024 but double figures the previous two seasons), there will be fewer plays to go around. Based on my projected rotation for Indiana, players' usage rates will need to drop an average of 3% from what we'd otherwise expect."

In her first WNBA season, Caitlin Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists across 40 matchups.

Caitlin Clark now the betting favorite to win WNBA MVP

While some think the Indiana Fever's new additions might hinder Caitlin Clark, others think it could propel her to stardom. Heading into just her second season, she is already front and center in the MVP discussion.

Clark got some MVP buzz last year, but it never seemed realistic that she would jump the other top candidates as a rookie. That is not the case in the days leading up to the official start of the 2025 campaign. Clark is currently the betting favorite to take home MVP, beating out players like A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier.

Based on how she looked last season, Caitlin Clark should be in the mix to start the year. She's had a full offseason to recoup, meaning she'll be recharged and ready to hit the ground running. Also, the Fever's new additions should only strengthen her case.

Even if her scoring takes a minor dip, having better weapons around her should only highlight Clark's playmaking more. She led the league in assists last year, and very well could average a double-double in her sophomore campaign.

Wilson and Collier are two superstar talents in the prime of their careers and are sure to be in the MVP mix all season. That said, if Clark maintains her current production and Indiana climbs up the standings, the former No. 1 pick will have a very strong case for the award.

