WNBA insider predicts end of 'fabricated' Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry before super hyped season opener

In the past year, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have become two of the biggest women’s basketball stars, as their rivalry, which started in college and carried over to the WNBA, has always made headlines. However, one WNBA insider believes this year will be the end of the two’s heated rivalry.

According to Rachel DeMita, Reese and Clark’s rivalry would not continue past the season-opening matchup on May 18. She cited their differences in position, play style and personality, as the two superstars are each carving their own separate paths.

“I also predict that the Angel Reese Caitlin Clark rivalry is going to be dead on arrival. I think that rivalry is actually done. I think it's already done. Never truly made sense. It was fabricated from college. They don't play the same position. They've never once guarded one another…I think now at this point, they are both becoming their own,” she said in a video she posted on her YouTube channel. (From 5:39)

She also predicted that the two would find different rivals during their sophomore years, setting them up for interesting long careers in the WNBA.

“Caitlin Clark is going to have new rivals, and Angel Reese will have her own new rivals. I think that rivalry, it's dead. I see more rivalries coming with Caitlin Clark when it comes to the MVP discussion because her name is going to be in that mix, and it's going to be in that mix fast. I see with Angel Reese more rivalries coming with other post players, her actual position, where that makes sense for her,” DeMita added.

Clark won the Rookie of the Year award last year, beating out Reese. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game last year, while Reese put up 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

The two were named All-Stars last year too, as Clark led the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. On the other hand, Reese had a promising start for the Chicago Sky last season but suffered a season-ending wrist injury that hampered the team’s playoff chances late in the regular season.

Caitlin Clark explains relationship with rival Angel Reese

In her Time Magazine feature last year, Clark explained what her relationship is like with Reese, especially since they have been pitted against each other since college.

“We’re not best friends, by any means, but we’re very respectful of one another,” Clark said.

Clark and Reese have not been vocal about their rivalry, but fans still expect them to continue being competitive players in their first game of their sophomore year on May 18.

The two are expected to lead their respective squads in what many view as a wide-open race for the WNBA title.

