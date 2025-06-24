WNBA insider quashes rumors of DeWanna Bonner's Fever exit amid mysterious absence from Indiana squad

WNBA insider Chloe Peterson shut down rumors of the absence of the banner of Indiana Fever veteran DeWanna Bonner at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bonner, who was a key offseason acquisition, has missed the Fever's last four games because of personal reasons. The six-time All-Star is also set to miss Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm.
On Tuesday, a fan account posted a question on X, asking Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness if the circulating photo that shows the absence of Bonner's banner is true.
"Not sure at the moment. Been out of town covering the Pacers. But I will check," Agness tweeted.
While Agness did not provide a concrete answer, Indy Star Sports' Peterson set the record straight on the issue.
"It was hanging in Gainbridge as of June 17, the last time the Fever had a home game. That photo circulating cut out Bonner’s banner, which was hanging at the end," Agness wrote.
On June 17, a user tweeted a photo of the Fever players' banners hanging at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The post prompted speculations about the two-time WNBA champion's exit, as the Bonner's banner was not seen in the picture.
DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer, has seen her role slightly diminished with the Fever this season. Bonner came off the bench in the last six games she played in.
Stephanie White says DeWanna Bonner is 'day-to-day'
On Saturday, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on DeWanna Bonner's absence, saying that there is "no timeline" for her return.
"She's doing well, she's doing well," White said. "Again, no timeline. I think it's day-to-day, and for us to make sure that we're continuing to be supportive of DB in her time away."
DeWanna Bonner played the previous two seasons under White with the Connecticut Sun. She is on a one-year, $200,000 deal this offseason and was intended to provide veteran leadership to guide the young core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.
Bonner is averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in nine games. She is shooting 34.5% (36.0% from 3-point range) in 21.5 minutes per game.