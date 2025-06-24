WNBA insider quashes rumors of DeWanna Bonner's Fever exit amid mysterious absence from Indiana squad

WNBA insider Chloe Peterson shut down rumors of the absence of the banner of Indiana Fever veteran DeWanna Bonner at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Bonner, who was a key offseason acquisition, has missed the Fever's last four games because of personal reasons. The six-time All-Star is also set to miss Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm.

On Tuesday, a fan account posted a question on X, asking Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness if the circulating photo that shows the absence of Bonner's banner is true.

"Not sure at the moment. Been out of town covering the Pacers. But I will check," Agness tweeted.

Ad

Trending

While Agness did not provide a concrete answer, Indy Star Sports' Peterson set the record straight on the issue.

"It was hanging in Gainbridge as of June 17, the last time the Fever had a home game. That photo circulating cut out Bonner’s banner, which was hanging at the end," Agness wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On June 17, a user tweeted a photo of the Fever players' banners hanging at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The post prompted speculations about the two-time WNBA champion's exit, as the Bonner's banner was not seen in the picture.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer, has seen her role slightly diminished with the Fever this season. Bonner came off the bench in the last six games she played in.

Stephanie White says DeWanna Bonner is 'day-to-day'

On Saturday, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on DeWanna Bonner's absence, saying that there is "no timeline" for her return.

"She's doing well, she's doing well," White said. "Again, no timeline. I think it's day-to-day, and for us to make sure that we're continuing to be supportive of DB in her time away."

Ad

DeWanna Bonner played the previous two seasons under White with the Connecticut Sun. She is on a one-year, $200,000 deal this offseason and was intended to provide veteran leadership to guide the young core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Bonner is averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in nine games. She is shooting 34.5% (36.0% from 3-point range) in 21.5 minutes per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More