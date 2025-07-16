WNBA insider screams malpractice if Caitlin Clark is allowed to play in All-Star Game by Fever

Caitlin Clark did not finish the Fever's Tuesday game against the Sun after visibly grimacing in pain after a play in the final minutes. This comes as a huge blow to the franchise, as well as the WNBA. With the All-Star Game around the corner, the timing of her possibly re-injuring her groin could not be worse.

WNBA insider Howard Megdal weighed in on the situation, expressing serious doubts about Clark’s availability for the exhibition game. Due to her visible reaction to the groin injury and her ongoing struggles with injuries throughout the 2025 season, Megdal believes Clark will only participate in the mid-season festivities because of some “malpractice”.

“This is an exhibition,” he said. “They need her healthy for the playoffs. Can you imagine the malpractice it would take? The malpractice it would take for the Indiana Fever to allow her to play in an All-Star game where she got hurt and then missed real time?”

“There's no chance that they will do that, right? There can't be. That can't happen. You have to be careful with her.”

Clark eventually finished the night with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, leading Indiana to an 85-77 victory. Head coach Stephanie White provided no clarity on Clark’s condition afterward.

"No update," Fever coach Stephanie White said postgame. "Just felt a little something in her groin, so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens."

This latest issue marks Caitlin Clark’s fourth injury of the 2025 season. She initially suffered a quad injury in the preseason, followed by a separate quad strain. Most recently, she missed five games, including the Commissioner’s Cup championship, due to a left groin injury.

Caitlin Clark was set to participate in the 3-point contest and the All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark earned the highest number of fan votes among all players and was named a captain for one of the teams in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Just days after the All-Star draft wrapped up, the league also announced the participants for the upcoming three-point contest, with Clark’s name included on the list.

"It’s exciting. I’ve never participated in a 3-point competition or practiced before, so just go out there and have fun," Clark said on Tuesday (Timestamp:6:43). "The lineup of people competing is tremendous .... it’s going to be great for our league and for women’s basketball as a whole."

However, Caitlin Clark’s status for both events remains uncertain. She has already been listed as "questionable" in their next game against the New York Liberty.

If she remains unfit to participate in the All-Star Game on July 19, the WNBA may need to name another replacement. Kayla McBride was already named as a substitute for Rhyne Howard earlier on Tuesday.

