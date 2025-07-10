Caitlin Clark is set to lead her own team in the upcoming WNBA All-Star game. This is the second time that the Fever star guard has been chosen as an All-Star starter and the first time that she has been selected as a captain in the All-Star games.

On Tuesday, Clark and Napheesa Collier, the other captain in the 2025 All-Star games, drafted the players from the All-Star starters and reserves lineup for the respective team. The two captains had a chance to trade players; however, they decided to trade coaches instead.

Clark gave up Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve in exchange for Liberty coach Sandy Brondello. On Thursday, WNBA insider Rachel DeMita warned the Fever fans about potential bonding between the Fever guard and the Liberty coach through an X post.

"Fever fans better hope Caitlin doesn’t have too much fun with Coach Brondello at All Star 😭😭" DeMita tweeted.

Coach Sandy Brondello is one of the finest coaches in the WNBA. She has won two WNBA championships with two different teams in her coaching career. She won her first championship in 2014 while coaching the Phoenix Mercury. She won her second last season as she led the New York Liberty to their first franchise title.

Fans react to Rachel DeMita's Caitlin Clark warning to the Fever fans

The fans online had mixed reactions to Rachel DeMita's warning about Caitlin Clark bonding with Brondello. While some fans took the opportunity to criticize the current coaching staff, others embraced their loyalty to Clark, admitting they support her above the team itself.

"Sorry, but the Front Office & White let CC down by forcing the 'off ball' style play... If White doesn't go then I can see CC going to a coach who plays CC style of ball" one fan said.

"I hope she does. Fever is failing her. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a worse case of coaching malpractice in my 43 years of life," another fan said.

"Coach Brondello will let Caitlin run her read and react offense... I hope Stephanie White pays close attention!" another fan said.

One fan hoped that Caitlin Clark leaves Indiana, while another said that she should take Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull with her.

"I hope she does. She needs out of Indy."

"I go where she goes, just hope she takes AB and Lexie with her," the fan said.

"We’re not Fever fans, we’re Caitlin Clark fans. I could care less about the Fever," another fan said.

Caitlin Clark and her team will suit up to take on Team Collier in the All-Star game on July 19 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

