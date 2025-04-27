WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo shares heartwarming encounter with young Caitlin Clark supporter on Boardwalk

Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular WNBA players in the world today. Her influence has helped grow the game of women's basketball over the past year. One example is a story shared by Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, who had an encounter with a young Clark fan in Atlantic City.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the WNBA legend explained that she was walking on the Boardwalk in New Jersey when a young fan stopped her to discuss the Indiana Fever superstar. Lobo was so happy to hear the story of the fan and his AAU teammates, which made her night even better.

"A 17-year-old boy (wearing @wnba hoodie) and his AAU teammates stopped me on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City to talk about @caitlinclark22 and the WNBA. Made this great night even better," Lobo wrote.

Rebecca Lobo shared this Instagram story about Caitlin Clark, the WNBA and young fans. (Photo: @promise50 on IG)

Rebecca Lobo currently works for ESPN as a reporter, commentator and analyst for women's college basketball and WNBA games. Lobo was one of the few legends who praised Caitlin Clark during her rookie season.

Clark endured much criticism from past and current players, but that has seemingly died down heading into her sophomore season in the league. She won the WNBA Rookie of the Year after leading the league in assists, as well as helping the Indiana Fever break a seven-year playoff drought.

Based on Lobo's recent story, it seems like Clark's influence is not just on young girls but also on young boys. It's definitely a growing game that has no direction but to go up.

Rebecca Lobo breaks down difference between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers

Rebecca Lobo breaks down difference between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. (Photo: IMAGN)

In a post by Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rebecca Lobo shared his thoughts on Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. Bueckers is the No. 1 pick of this year's draft, though she's not under the same amount of pressure as Clark was last season.

Lobo explained that they are two different players, with Clark having more range than Bueckers. The Hall of Famer added that opposing teams will have a different approach with the UConn star because she's teammates with Arike Ogunbowale. She's considered one of the best scorers in the WNBA, something that Clark didn't have last season.

The ESPN analyst is more interested in how long it will be before Bueckers adjusts from college basketball to the WNBA. Clark had some trouble early on, especially with the physicality, before slowly gaining confidence and letting the game come to her.

