  WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes eviscerates Cathy Engelbert over Napheesa Collier's statement

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes eviscerates Cathy Engelbert over Napheesa Collier's statement

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 03, 2025 11:40 GMT
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty

Cathy Engelbert has been receiving heavy backlash for her response to Napheesa Collier’s strong criticism of the league’s leadership. Sheryl Swoopes emerged as one of the biggest personalities to share her two cents on the matter.

During a podcast appearance, Swoopes accused Engelbert of being an ineffective commissioner, pointing to how she was seemingly unaware of Elena Delle Donne’s retirement.

“Nobody's perfect, but you cannot be a commissioner of any league and not give a damn about your players,” Swoopes said. “To me, that's your current players, and that's even former players. Even if you weren't the commissioner, you are the commissioner of the league.”
The Hall-of-Famer went on to call out Engelbert for not directly addressing Collier’s concerns.

Swoopes had an issue with Engelbert’s behaviour, criticizing her for seeking recognition from players for negotiating the league’s media rights deal and for her dismissive attitude toward Caitlin Clark’s financial success:

“To say to Phee that the players should be on their knees, thanking her for the media rights deal that she got them. … Forgive me for one second while I say, who the (pause) are you? To say to the players, y'all should be on your knees thanking me.
"To say that Caitlin Clark should be thankful to her that she has a league to play in, otherwise she wouldn't be making the money that she's making. I don't know how you brought yourself to even say any of those things.”

Cathy Engelbert released a statement a day after Napheesa Collier’s powerful end-of-season comments. But instead of directly engaging with the issues Collier had raised, her response came across to many as vague.

Rather than addressing the concerns raised, Engelbert focused on expressing her disappointment with how Collier portrayed the league’s leadership.

Caitlin Clark shares opinions on Napheesa Collier’s statements towards Cathy Engelbert

Caitlin Clark had stayed quiet after Napheesa Collier’s remarks and Cathy Engelbert’s response but finally spoke up during the Indiana Fever’s end-of-season media session.

Clark made it clear that she respects Collier and even agreed with the argument made by the Minnesota Lynx superstar.

"I think what people need to understand, we need great leadership at this time across all levels," Clark said.
"This is straight-up the most important moment in this league's history. This league's been around for 25-plus years, and this is a moment we have to capitalize on."

While Clark opened up to reporters and shared her thoughts on the situation, she chose not to comment on Cathy Engelbert’s remarks about the league being the reason behind her financial success.

Advait Jajodia

