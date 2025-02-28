WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes makes U-turn on Caitlin Clark, giving Fever star her flowers for signature Nike product deal

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes is not the biggest Caitlin Clark fan. The former basketball professional has been known to deliver controversial takes when it comes to the Indiana Fever star. However, in a rare instance, Swoopes gave Clark her flowers for bagging a signature product deal with Nike.

Ad

On Wednesday, Sherly Swoopes appeared on the "In Case You Missed It With Khristina Williams" podcast, where she talked on NBA All-Star weekend and many other topics.

During one segment of the episode, Swoopes discussed the unveiling of A'ja Wilson's signature Nike shoe and also complimented other WNBA players, including Clark, for bagging huge shoe deals.

"So you have the Angel Reese's, the Caitlin Clark's, the DiJonai Carrington's, the Rickea Jackson's, the A’ja's doing things that we only could dream of," Swoopes said.

Ad

Trending

Swoopes looked back to her first deal with Nike and compared herself to the deals the players get today, expressing her amazement and her pride in those athletes.

"Today, to see a player like an A’ja and a Caitlin Clark signing a $20 million contract. Like, I don’t even know what to say about that, because I never thought that I would see this day when we started the W back in ’97, where we’re sitting here actually talking about ... these million-dollar contracts that female basketball players are now signing."

Ad

Sheryl Swoopes signed her first Nike contract in 1995, which made her the first woman to have a signature sneaker line with the sportswear giant, with her name behind the product.

"I have to mentally walk away": Sheryl Swoopes gives her take on social media hate

Sheryl Swoopes gave her opinion on social media hate and the impact it has on athletes. On Wednesday's episode of "In Case You Missed It With Khristina Williams," Swoopes gave an account of her experience with social media and revealed her online habits to make a point.

Ad

"Social media is the one place where it gives people the place and a space to where they feel relevant, but also a space where they feel they can come for you behind a keyboard or a cell phone," Swoopes said. "I've just gotten to a point where one you just take a break, like I have to mentally walk away."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swoopes said that people on social media feel like they know the personalities closely from the posts and uploads they see about them on the platforms. She also warned about reading comments and posts about themselves as it could affect the mental health of an individual.

She highlighted that not everyone is mentally strong enough to face the negativity about them on social media.

Sheryl Swoopes is a prime example of a person who receives a lot of hate on social media platforms. Fans troll and mock her on a regular basis because of her estranged relationship with Caitlin Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback