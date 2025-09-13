  • home icon
WNBA legend spills untold Michael Jordan story after Nike tried to stop her from wearing Jordans

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 13, 2025 22:03 GMT
WNBA legend Swin Cash revealed the story about Michael Jordan, when sports apparel giant Nike stopped her from wearing Jordan's signature sneakers. Cash recalled the incident during her appearance on Thursday's episode of the "A Touch More with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe" podcast.

Cash started the segment by revealing that she was wearing Jordan brand sneakers a lot, and as a Nike athlete, the brand and the Chicago Bulls legend had to intervene.

"I don't know who complained but they tried to tell me that MJ said that I could no longer wear the Jordans because I was a Nike athlete at the time," Cash said. "I was wearing too many Jordans, and people were like taking all these pictures of me with the Jordans on and I was like yo, I like Jordans, I like Nikes."
Cash added that she was all about sneakers at that point in her career, and she enjoyed changing her footwear from time to time. She has been one of the most influential WNBA athletes in the past decade.

Cash has contributed to pioneering the revolution in women's basketball alongside other greats like Bird, Sheryl Swoopes, Diana Taurasi and Lisa Leslie.

WNBA legend Swin Cash recalls her surprise run-in with Michael Jordan

In the same podcast episode, Swin Cash recalled meeting Michael Jordan at an international event. The three-time WNBA champion said that she had planned to ask the NBA legend about the Nike-Jordan brand drama, but she was left starstruck after meeting him.

"So, I ran into MJ... casually ran into him at an All Star for the NBA Africa luncheon," Cash said. "I was about to just ask him, but then I just went and I turned and I said, 'Hi Mike, I am Swin Cash.' And then he gave me a hug. He's like, 'I know who you are.' And then I didn't ask. ... I left it alone. It was fine."
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe resonated with the former WNBA player's story. Bird called Cash's decision as wise choice while Rapinoe agreed with her wife.

Later, Cash remarked that a couple of years after her run-in with MJ, the Jordan brand signed WNBA legend Maya Moore. She then shouted out Nike and the Jordan brand for recognizing and believing in women athletes and supporting them through endorsement deals.

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
