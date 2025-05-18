  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • WNBA makes massive error with Caitlin Clark's name, leaving fans shell shocked

WNBA makes massive error with Caitlin Clark's name, leaving fans shell shocked

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 18, 2025 04:47 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Fans blast the WNBA after erroneously spelling Caitlin Clark's name on Saturday. [photo: Imagn]

The WNBA acknowledged Caitlin Clark’s superb showing on Saturday against the Chicago Sky. Clark led the Indiana Fever to a 93-58 win with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks. The league wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the point guard made history as the fastest to reach three career triple-doubles.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the WNBA made a massive error on its “Around The League” updates. Instead of Caitlin, it wrote “Caitlyn,” a mistake that earned the ire of fans.

“are you f**king kidding me wnba????”
Ad

One fan said:

“Who is Naphessa and Caitlyn”

Another fan said:

“Imagine not knowing how to spell 2 of the top 5 players in the league. Can’t make this s**t up”

@leyisland continued:

“they can never do s**t right”

@luihrms commented:

“That’s how haters spell Caitlin’s name “Caitlyn” lol”

The WNBA also erroneously spelled Napheesa Collier’s name, using “Naphessa” instead of the correct one. Considering the popularity of both players, the league must do a better job of getting names right.

Ad

The league has never been popular. Many eagerly anticipated the start of the 2025 season following last year’s record-breaking viewership and attendance. It promptly caught the ire of fans following the misspelling of Caitlin Clark, the league’s top draw and most marketable player.

Caitlin Clark leads Indiana Fever to most dominant win on opening night

After four highly anticipated games last year, the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky opened the new season. The showdown did not disappoint, particularly for Fever fans. Behind Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the team cruised to the most dominant win on opening night.

Ad

Clark’s rivalry against Angel Reese got another layer of intrigue on Saturday. The point guard committed a hard foul on Reese, who tried to go after the Fever superstar. Clark’s infraction was eventually upgraded to a flagrant foul 1.

The incident was a hiccup in the Fever’s whipping of the Sky on opening night. Indiana’s retooled roster, even without the injured Sophie Cunningham, ran rings around their visitors.

Ad

Later, the Phoenix Mercury blasted the Seattle Storm 81-59. Although the Mercury scored a lopsided win, it was not as dominating as the one the Fever had over the Sky.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications