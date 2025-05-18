WNBA makes massive error with Caitlin Clark's name, leaving fans shell shocked

The WNBA acknowledged Caitlin Clark’s superb showing on Saturday against the Chicago Sky. Clark led the Indiana Fever to a 93-58 win with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks. The league wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the point guard made history as the fastest to reach three career triple-doubles.

However, the WNBA made a massive error on its “Around The League” updates. Instead of Caitlin, it wrote “Caitlyn,” a mistake that earned the ire of fans.

“are you f**king kidding me wnba????”

One fan said:

“Who is Naphessa and Caitlyn”

Another fan said:

“Imagine not knowing how to spell 2 of the top 5 players in the league. Can’t make this s**t up”

@leyisland continued:

“they can never do s**t right”

@luihrms commented:

“That’s how haters spell Caitlin’s name “Caitlyn” lol”

The WNBA also erroneously spelled Napheesa Collier’s name, using “Naphessa” instead of the correct one. Considering the popularity of both players, the league must do a better job of getting names right.

The league has never been popular. Many eagerly anticipated the start of the 2025 season following last year’s record-breaking viewership and attendance. It promptly caught the ire of fans following the misspelling of Caitlin Clark, the league’s top draw and most marketable player.

Caitlin Clark leads Indiana Fever to most dominant win on opening night

After four highly anticipated games last year, the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky opened the new season. The showdown did not disappoint, particularly for Fever fans. Behind Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the team cruised to the most dominant win on opening night.

Clark’s rivalry against Angel Reese got another layer of intrigue on Saturday. The point guard committed a hard foul on Reese, who tried to go after the Fever superstar. Clark’s infraction was eventually upgraded to a flagrant foul 1.

The incident was a hiccup in the Fever’s whipping of the Sky on opening night. Indiana’s retooled roster, even without the injured Sophie Cunningham, ran rings around their visitors.

Later, the Phoenix Mercury blasted the Seattle Storm 81-59. Although the Mercury scored a lopsided win, it was not as dominating as the one the Fever had over the Sky.

