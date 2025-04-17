WNBA matches NBA All-Star three-point contest prize and it is 76% of Caitlin Clark's salary

When discussing the WNBA, the pay gap between male and female pro basketball players is often brought up. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the league announced a slight increase to one of their compensation packages.

Ad

Back in February, the NBA attempted to add to the shootout competition between Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry. They pushed hard to get Caitlin Clark to partake in the event, but she politely declined.

Clark was flattered by the offer but turned it down for the right reasons. She wanted her first three-point shootout to be for the WNBA. This lined up nicely for her, as the Indiana Fever is set to host All-Star festivities this year.

Ad

Trending

Along with getting the chance to showcase her talents in front of her home fans, Clark now also has a chance to win a bigger prize pot.

WNBA raises three-point contest payout to match the NBA

On Thursday morning, reports emerged that the league is raising the payout that goes to the winner of the three-point contest. It will now be $60,000, similar to what the winner in the NBA receives.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The increase is a nice bump and should lead to a more competitive event this year. For some players, it's a chance to nearly double their salary for the year.

To show just how much of a pay bump this is for the women, the prize money nearly matches Clark's salary for the entire season. The All-Star guard made $76,535 as a rookie and is set to earn $78,066 from the Fever in 2025.

Ad

As of now, it is not confirmed if Caitlin Clark will compete in this year's three-point contest. However, all signs point towards her partaking in the event. Between declining the NBA's invitation and the WNBA having All-Star weekend in Indiana, it's doubtful she won't partake for a second year in a row.

Similar to her time in college at Iowa, Clark did her fair share of damage from beyond the arc as a rookie. She connected on 122 threes last season, the most by any player in 2024.

Ad

Clark might not be the only member of the Fever to try and throw their hat in the mix in 2025. Lexie Hull was also effective from beyond the arc last season, finishing with the second-highest three-point percentage in the league at 47.1%. Also playing for the host team, she could be a candidate to participate as well.

As one of the biggest mainstream stars in all of sports right now, the WNBA will likely do everything it can to have Clark featured as much as possible during All-Star weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More