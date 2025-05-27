WNBA MVP Odds: Top picks & best bets after Caitlin Clark's quad injury announcement

Caitlin Clark entered the 2025 WNBA season as the favorite to win the MVP. Clark has been fantastic in the first four games of the season, but she's set to miss at least two weeks. The Indiana Fever announced on Monday that Clark suffered a quad strain against the New York Liberty.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 40.3% from the field, 31.4% from beyond the arc and 75.0% from the free-throw line. But with her injury, she's no longer favored to take home the 2025 WNBA MVP award.

Let's look at the top picks and best bets to win the WNBA MVP.

Napheesa Collier is now the favorite to win WNBA MVP

According to ESPN Bet, Napheesa Collier is now favored to take home the WNBA MVP award after coming up short last season. Collier is averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks. The Minnesota Lynx are also 4-0 to start the season.

Caitlin Clark is now in second place, followed by A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Plum of the LA Sparks, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Satou Sabally of the Phoenix Mercury. Aliyah Boston also climbed following Clark's injury announcement.

Here are the latest WNBA MVP odds via ESPN Bet:

Napheesa Collier, Lynx (-135)

Caitlin Clark, Fever (+210)

A'ja Wilson, Aces (+600)

Kelsey Plum, Sparks (60-1)

Breanna Stewart, Liberty (75-1)

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty (75-1)

Satou Sabally, Mercury (75-1)

Aliyah Boston, Fever (150-1)

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury (150-1)

Nneka Ogwumike, Storm (150-1)

Paige Bueckers, Wings (150-1)

Allisha Gray, Dream (200-1)

Angel Reese, Sky (200-1)

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings (200-1)

Brittney Griner, Dream (200-1)

Jewell Loyd, Aces (200-1)

Kahleah Copper, Mercury (200-1)

Natasha Cloud, Liberty (200-1)

BetGM also has Napheesa Collier as the favorite to win WNBA MVP. Caitlin Clark came in second again, while A'ja Wilson was in third. Kelsey Plum wasn't among the favorites, but Breanna Stewart, Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu remained.

Collier -115

Clark +150

Wilson +700

Stewart +6000

Sabally+6500

Ionescu +7000

Caitlin Clark could miss at least 5 games

The Indiana Fever have enough depth to remain competitive in the next two weeks as they wait for Caitlin Clark to recover from a strained squad. The Fever will likely miss Clark for at least five games from May 28 to June 10.

Here's the next five games for the Fever:

March 28 at Washington Mystics

March 30 vs Connecticut Sun

June 3 vs Washington Mystics

June 7 at Chicago Sky

June 10 at Atlanta Dream

