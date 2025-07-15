WNBA players pick Caitlin Clark as face of the league in five years with 6-foot-2 college star in second place, snubbing Paige Bueckers & Angel Reese

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was recognized by her peers in the recent anonymous players' poll by The Athletic. Much like the NBA poll, there were a few surprises in the WNBA's version. Fortunately for one specific question, most players agreed based on who they voted.

Amidst the W's MVP-calibre players like A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart (to name a few), the Fever star is the major star of the WNBA with her performances attracting a larger audience to watch games.

In the anonymous poll, the league was asked which star they think will be the face of the competition in the next five years. Half of the WNBA — 53.8% to be exact — named Clark as someone who could be the face of the league in the future.

There have already been discussions about the 2024 Rookie of the Year being the icon for the WNBA. Early in her career, she's already being considered by many as someone who can attract attention.

A player who hasn't yet competed professionally is behind her. USC standout JuJu Watkins received 17.9% of the vote. Her performances at the collegiate level were outstanding, scoring 20-plus points in her first two seasons with the Trojans. Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 33 games in 2024.

2025 draft top pick Paige Bueckers was third in the voting with 14.1%. Clark's longtime rival — Angel Reese — trailed the Dallas Wings guard with 6.4%. Wilson also got a few votes and had 3.8% in the poll.

Caitlin Clark's talent is something that fans have enjoyed watching. Additionally, it has helped the Fever in their bid to contend for the championship.

Caitlin Clark ranked the ninth-best player in the WNBA

As the WNBA's All-Star break is closing in, ESPN released a ranking of the 25 best players in the league. It was a collective effort from the publication's contributors, as they filtered where they thought the best rank for a specific player was.

Surprisingly, Caitlin Clark was part of the top 10 and was locked in the ninth spot, right after her teammate, Aliyah Boston, who was eighth.

"Clark is a difficult player to assess given her lack of availability due to injury -- she has appeared in 12 games, sitting out two stretches of five games," ESPN's Alexa Philippou wrote.

Clark's limited appearances this season due to injuries affected her team's results. However, she's been in action lately as the WNBA's All-Star game nears.

