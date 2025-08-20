  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • WNBA reporter gives Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever reality check as injury-stricken roster spells playoff trouble

WNBA reporter gives Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever reality check as injury-stricken roster spells playoff trouble

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 20, 2025 01:30 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn

Multiple Indiana Fever players suffered season-ending injuries before Caitlin Clark could even return from a groin injury. Early this month, Aari McDonald (foot) and Sydney Colson (ACL) had their seasons cut short in the same game against the Phoenix Mercury. On Tuesday, the team announced that Sophie Cunningham suffered an MCL sprain, forcing her to sit out Indiana’s remaining games.

Ad

WNBA analyst Sabreena Merchant of “The Athletic” weighed in on the Fever’s injury woes with “No Offseason” co-host Zena Keita.

(33:30 mark)

“Indiana, like, who is supposed to fill in all these pieces? We heard a report that Caitlin Clark is supposed to come back to practice starting the Fever’s week off.
"There’s a lot of holes that need filling up. It’s one thing to come back from 21 points down against the Connecticut Sun, which has the worst record in the WNBA, and it’s quite another thing when the schedule picks up.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Indiana needed overtime to beat the Connecticut Sun, 99-93, on Sunday. Sophie Cunningham played only 10 minutes after Bria Hartley crashed into her knee. Only Kelsey Mitchell’s 34-point eruption in the second half and extra period saved the Fever from a third straight loss.

Even if Caitlin Clark returns following a four-day break after the Sun encounter, the Fever are thin in the perimeter. Odyssey Sims joined last week, but Cunningham’s injury meant another significant obstacle the team must overcome.

Ad

Fever are hopeful for Caitlin Clark to return heading into a tough and crucial stretch

Caitlin Clark’s availability will be crucial for the Indiana Fever, who have a tough schedule to finish the season. They will begin a two-game series against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday before hosting the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

To end August, the Fever will travel to Los Angeles to square off with the Sparks, a team they have not beaten this season. From LA, they proceed to the Bay Area for a game against the Golden State Valkyries, another team that is 2-0 against them. The three-game road swing ends in Phoenix, where the tough Mercury lie waiting.

The tough stretch could make or break the Indiana Fever season. Stephanie White has not given a timetable for Clark to return, but she would be a major boost if cleared to play.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications