WNBA roster size: How many players can be on a WNBA team?

WNBA training camp is currently underway. Teams around the league are preparing for the regular season opener on May 14. While 36 players from this year's stacked class may be part of the training camp, some won't even make the team's official rosters come opening night.

How many players can be on a WNBA team?

Under the current CBA, all WNBA twelve teams have 144 slots across the league. Teams must have a minimum of eleven to a maximum of twelve players to play in the regular season. The final 12-woman roster includes reserve players for each team. Per the WNBA's official website, final roster cuts will be announced on May 13.

First-round draft picks will most likely have a spot on the team; however, the second and third-round picks making the roster will depend on how well they perform during the preseason games, which begin on May 3.

Unless they make a strong case at training camp to the preseason games, a veteran player doesn't return to the lineup due to some circumstances like retirement, or a player was previously traded for draft picks.

Those players who get cut on May 13 may only have a few options left to prolong their hoops career. Players can opt to play overseas, raise their value, gain more experience, or try out for other teams that may need their services.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart calls for expansion teams in the WNBA

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart posted a message last year on X calling out the WNBA to add more teams to the league.

"Larger media rights deal + expansion = more teams, more spots, charters, pension...," Steward wrote on X.

Having more teams in the WNBA would mean more opportunities for players in the pro ranks.

According to Emily Dozier of The Sporting News, the WNBA announced in October last year that an expansion team from the Bay Area would be coming in 2025. Cities like Toronto and Portland are also possible candidates for expansion teams in the WNBA.

It remains to be seen what the WNBA commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, has in store for the league after this season. With an expansion team from the Bay Area ready to join the WNBA, fans are hoping Toronto or Portland will also follow suit.