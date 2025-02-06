WNBA rumors: Analyst drops major update on Caitlin Clark backup PG search with Sophie Cunningham and $249,244 All-Star as ball handlers

After a sensational rookie season, there should be no doubts about Caitlin Clark's ability to steer a professional offense. The point guard is the orchestrator on the court and Clark proved that she is more than capable of handling the responsibilities that come with the position.

The Indiana Fever added some key pieces over the offseason but resisted signing a backup point guard to fortify the position. According to WNBA analyst Steve Jones Jr., Indiana may already be set at the position. During Wednesday's episode of "The Ringer WNBA Show," Jones Jr. spoke about the Fever's potential playmakers and felt the team could succeed with the lineup they have in place.

"You are asking someone to fulfil a very specific role, it's like can we just let Kelsey run with some people? Can we just initiate through the bigs? I don't know if they need one. I wouldn't put that at the highest of their needs," said Jones.

Host Seerat Sohi found herself agreeing with Steve Jones Jr.'s stance.

"You have DeWanna Bonner, for example, playing a lot of minutes with the second unit or Kelsey Mitchell. Even Sophie Cunnigham, who is going to be coming off the bench, has some on-ball creation ability," said Sohi. "You actually have really good playmaking at all positions with this team.

Both Jones Jr. and Sohi mentioned All-Star Kelsey Mitchell. The talented guard was re-signed by the Indiana Fever last week to a $249,000 guaranteed supermax deal for the 2025 season. Mitchell is considered more of a shooting guard but has exceptional ball-handling skills. Last season, she ranked third in the Fever roster with 1.8 assists per game, behind only Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Shooting guard Sophie Cunningham, who was recently acquired as part of a trade involving the Phoenix Mercury, can also be used as cover for Clark.

Veteran DeWanna Bonner has strong dribbling and passing skills and provides another option. The six-time All-Star is able to play a variety of positions and is capable of executing Stephanie White's vision for the offense.

Last season, Caitlin Clark proved that she can handle a heavy workload. The 23-year-old led the Indiana roster with 35.4 minutes per game. The Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale was the only WNBA player who averaged more minutes (38.6).

Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA's single-season assists record in her rookie season

Caitlin Clark warms up before game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Caitlin Clark is coming off an incredible rookie season where she shattered and handful of WNBA records.

During a game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 13, Clark logged her 317th assist of the season to break the WNBA's single-season assist record. The previous record was held by Alyssa Thomas, who finished with 316 assists over the 2023 season. Clark went on to finish the campaign with 337 assists and led the league with 8.4 apg.

Assists were not the only area of the game where Clark excelled. On July 6, she became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, securing 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds against the New York Liberty. She went on to repeat the feat against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 4, recording 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

