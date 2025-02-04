WNBA Rumors: Caitlin Clark's backup PG search solved by 5'9 Iowa star who outduelled JuJu Watkins

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has made waves in the WNBA since her 2024 draft. She played a key role in the team's first playoff appearance since 2016 but lacked the support to advance further. However, the Fever seems to have found a promising 5'9" guard who outperformed JuJu Watkins to support their star player, as they hope to draft another standout talent from Iowa.

Rumors about a new addition to the team have been circulating, with social media influencer Rachel A. DeMita indicating that the Fever have concluded their search in Iowa. According to DeMita, the Fever appears to be a championship-caliber team and has created a roster spot for Iowa's Lucy Olsen after waiving Grace Berger earlier this week.

Taking to X on Saturday to share her findings, Rachel captioned her post with a short note:

"So I have a theory…" she wrote.

The influencer emphasized that the entire Fever front office attended Caitlin Clark's special night in Iowa on Sunday. The Hawkeyes, led by Olsen's 28 points, defeated JuJu Watkins' USC team by seven points. Rachel suggested that the backroom staff was present to both honor Caitlin and recruit talent:

"The entire Indiana Fever front office and coach Stephanie White were in attendance. And you think of course they're there to support Caitlin, but maybe they were also recruiting," she expressed, "I present to you Lucy Olsen," Rachel continued.

DeMita went on to explain that Olsen was being scouted by the Fever during Caitlin's special night. She noted that Olsen would be an ideal backup for Clark, especially after she outperformed JuJu Watkins and helped defeat the No. 4-seeded USC team.

Caitlin Clark praises JuJu Watkins as Iowa Hawkeyes defeat USC on special night

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark had a memorable night on Sunday as she was honored by her alma mater. The Indiana star's no. 22 jersey was retired by her school as the Hawkeyes then went on to beat USC 76-69.

Clark, who was in attendance, enjoyed the spectacle and gave her props to JuJu Watkins as she joined the commentary team during the match:

"I’ve talked to JuJu a little bit, Obviously, I kind of watch from a distance, but honestly, more than anything, I just try to be supportive. She doesn’t need my help. She’s obviously really talented and her game speaks for itself," Clark said, laying praise on the youngster.

Drafted as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark has had a great first season in the WNBA where she won the Rookie of the Year Award. The guard's honor in Iowa stems from her successful stint with the program, where she recorded 3,951 points and broke multiple records.

