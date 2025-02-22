WNBA social media handle shares two-word reaction to Caitlin Clark's inspiring new ad for Nike 

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, fans are eagerly awaiting a number of collabs between Caitlin Clark and Nike. From new player edition Kobe's to her own signature shoe, Clark has continued to be in the spotlight as one of the company's biggest stars.

After a Super Bowl commercial during the big game, Clark and Nike are back at it with an all-new ad that's captured the attention of fans throughout the league. In response to the new "You can't win. So win" Nike ad campaign, the WNBA's social media account responded, referencing Clark's Rookie of the Year win.

"Our ROY," the WNBA's official handle wrote, followed by a 'fire' emoji.

Clark and the Indiana Fever will be back in action for the 2025 season in early May, when they face off with the Washington Mystics. It will kick off a three-game preseason slate that will also include a game against the Brazilian national team.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will then play their first regular season game on May 17, at home, against the Chicago Sky. It will tip off what fans hope will be a big season as the team looks to build on their first playoff berth in nearly a decade.

Caitlin Clark receives support from A'ja Wilson after comments during TIME Magazine interview

After the 2024 WNBA season, Caitlin Clark was named as both the Rookie of the Year as well as Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year. As part of the Time Magazine award, Clark did an interview where she spoke on a wide range of topics.

At one point, she spoke about her privilege, saying that although she wants to say she's earned everything, many of the biggest stars throughout WNBA history have been black, and the W has been built on them. The way she sees things, because of that, it's important to elevate black women.

While her comments were praised by many fans, they also stirred up some controversy, as A'ja Wilson spoke about in her own interview with Time Magazine this week:

"I know she got a lot of backlash from that, because obviously, we live in a world where they don't want that, and it's exhausting.

"But imagine dealing with that and then having to go out and play every single night, having to constantly have to worry, 'How are they about to downgrade my resume now? What more do I have to do in order to showcase how elite and how serious I take my job?'"

Heading into the 2025 WNBA season, the W seems poised for its biggest year yet, given the spike in viewership that came with Clark joining the league last year. Additionally, with the addition of Paige Bueckers, the league is about to get another injection of loyal NCAA fans.

