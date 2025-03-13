WNBA star Lexie Brown draws upon her father's experience of NBA lockout to explain Angel Reese's comments about potential work stoppage

Last week, Angel Reese had the WNBA world buzzing after she made some comments about a potential lockout. As the league continues to work out a new collective bargaining agreement, one player with some ties to an experience like this reflected on her thoughts.

While speaking with DiJonai Carrington on her podcast, Reese relayed some things she's been hearing from other people around the league. She stated that people have said if the players don't get what they want they're walking away from the table.

During an appearance on the "Ringer WNBA Show" Tuesday, Lexie Brown dove more into the idea of a lockout following Angel Reese's remarks. She brought up that her father, former Boston Celtics forward Dee Brown, went through a lockout during his career. Brown stated that sometimes it happens in negotiations but feels the league and players won't let it happen due to the WNBA's positive momentum right now.

"It's happened in the NBA a bunch of times. My dad was part of a lockout," Brown said. "It's not the complete end of the world, it was a lack of coming to an agreement.

I'm very confident that we'll be able to come to an agreement because of the momentum of the league and women's sports." (52:35)

Brown, a former top-ten pick, is gearing up for her eighth year in the WNBA. She's beginning another new chapter of her career after being traded from the LA Sparks to the Seattle Storm in the offseason.

Lexie Brown backs up Angel Reese's comments about possible WNBA lockout

While Angel Reese has caught a lot of backlash for what she said about a possible lockout, Lexie Brown was in her corner. Earlier in the episode, the journeyman guard stated it's okay for players to voice their opinions on the matter to the public.

The main reason why Brown backed Reese is because what she said is the truth. In the event the two sides don't work out a proper agreement, a lockout could end up happening.

"Not saying what she said has fractured anything, it hasn't," Brown said. "Because it is true. We don't get things that we want or ask for, can't come to a conclusion together, then yes the lockout will happen." (52:10)

While speaking with Carrington, Angel Reese only relayed other things that she'd heard regarding CBA negotiations. She has not been present in the discussions, though she made it clear that she wants to be.

"I got to get in the meetings," Reese said. "Because I'm hearing if y'all don't give us what we want, we sitting out."

These CBA talks won't impact this upcoming WNBA season but beyond the 2025 campaign. Either side has the power to terminate the agreement after this year, which currently runs through 2027.

