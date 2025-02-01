WNBA Trade Alert: Satou Sabally joins forces with Alyssa Thomas on Mercury in 3-team deal

After acquiring Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun, the Phoenix Mercury added another All-Star in Satou Sabally. ESPN's Kendra Andrews announced Friday on X (formerly Twitter) that Sabally has been traded from the Dallas Wings to the Phoenix Mercury in a three-team deal. The Mercury is also acquiring Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun.

The third team involved in this deal is the Indiana Fever. The Fever are acquiring Sophie Cunningham and the 19th pick from Phoenix. The Wings are getting Tyasha Harris, NaLyssa Smith, the eighth pick in the 2025 draft as well as Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

Satou Sabally announced earlier this month that she is opting to enter the free agent market. However, the Dallas Wings gave her a core designation. This meant that the Wings had exclusive negotiating rights with Sabally, which then allowed them to trade her instead of her walking away in free agency.

This is the first time that Sabally will be playing for a different team in the WNBA since her debut in 2020. She was drafted second overall by the Wings in the 2020 Draft behind Sabrina Ionescu.

In her five seasons with the Wings, Sabally averaged 17.9 points on shooting splits of 41.8/33.6/84.8%. She also averaged up 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

She earned her first All-Star nod in 2021 and in 2023. During the 2023 season, she also earned the Most Improved Player of the Year award and was named to the All-WNBA first team.

Satou Sabally will be teaming up with Alyssa Thomas, who was acquired by the Mercury on Wednesday. Thomas is a five-time All-Star and is also playing for a different franchise for the first time in her career. Thomas played the first eleven seasons of her career in Connecticut.

Satou Sabally was initially linked to the Indiana Fever prior to trade to Phoenix

Before it was announced that Satou Sabally was being traded to the Phoenix Mercury, she was linked to two different teams. There were some whispers that she was headed to the Indiana Fever after seemingly developing a friendship with Aliyah Boston.

Boston and Sabally were seen hanging out together with the pair even hanging out with NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler to play dominoes.

However, since the Dallas Wings cored Sabally, she was unable to negotiate with other teams. This allowed the Wings to sift through offers or create offers of their own to find the best deal for her.

With Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas being dealt to the Mercury, Phoenix has secured stars to replace Brittney Griber who is reportedly signing with the Atlanta Dream.

