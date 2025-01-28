WNBA Trade News: Alyssa Thomas joins Phoenix Mercury leaving fiancee DeWanna Bonner on Connecticut Sun

Five-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas is moving to Phoenix as the Mercury acquired her from the Connecticut Sun in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday, as reported by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

Thomas has been with the Sun for the past 11 years. Last season, she was a key cog for the Sun in their playoff run, which ended at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals in five games.

It was the Sun's sixth consecutive semifinal appearance, all with Thomas leading the crew. She has also been in the top five MVP candidates in the previous three WNBA seasons.

With the trade, Thomas is also parting ways with DeWanna Bonner in Connecticut. The couple have been teammates since the 2020 season, and they were engaged during the 2023 WNBA All-Star weekend in Las Vegas.

Trending

Bonner and Thomas were two of the Sun's top players, including Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington, last season. It remains to be seen who will the Sun get in return from the Thomas trade.

Thomas is considered one of the WNBA's most versatile players, averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, playing in all 40 regular season games last season.

Thomas was cored by the Sun this offseason, keeping her rights tradeable and disbarring her from going through free agency. Being cored also means that Thomas signed off on her trade destination.

She will be joining the Mercury, who are expected to overhaul their roster as center Brittney Griner is set to go through free agency. Meanwhile, women’s basketball legend Diana Taurasi is contemplating retirement at age 42.

Alyssa Thomas inspires DeWanner Bonner to play harder during their time with the Sun

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner have been teammates for nearly five years. During their time with the Sun, the two saw each other work hard to improve their games for Connecticut.

In an interview with SLAM Magazine in 2024, Bonner expressed how much she adored Thomas’ work ethic, which, she said, inspired her to be the best version of herself in Connecticut.

“I love playing with Alyssa. She’s one of the hardest-working competitors in the league, so it kind of makes me want to go harder. … Even at my age, I’m like, 'I’ve got a little bit more in there to give,' because I see her going just as hard,” Bonner said.

The trade means that they will be competitors on the court once more as Thomas joins Bonner’s former team, Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury drafted Bonner in 2009, and she played there for 10 years. This time, Thomas is set to make her mark in Phoenix, just like her fiancee did for a decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback