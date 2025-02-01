WNBA Trade Rumors: Analyst demands Caitlin Clark's backup PG after Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham acquisitions make them title contenders

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are getting ready for a promising 2025 WNBA season. Their recent moves put them in a good position to compete and they might not be done following three moves to bolster their ranks.

After Kelsey Mitchell agreed to return for an eighth season, they agreed to a deal with 33-year-old veteran Natasha Howard on Friday. That wasn't it for Indiana, as they landed Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft as part of a three-team trade with the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings.

Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star wrote on Saturday that these moves are good for the Fever, but they can still add players to be even better. While noting that teams like the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces retained key pieces and added more to the roster, Peterson named the areas the front office must focus on before the start of the season.

Trending

"Indiana will need a couple more pieces to round out the 2025 roster, including a backup point guard that can mimic Clark’s play style and some more depth behind Boston and Howard in the frontcourt.

"But the intentions are clear: the time is now for Indiana to win a championship," she said.

Caitlin Clark played significant minutes last season without a clear backup. Lexie Hull and Erica Wheeler filled different roles and positions, leaving too much of the responsibility to the rookie. Peterson suggests the team brings a backup for the 23-year-old to lead the second unit and allow Stephanie White to play more with her lineups.

WNBA analyst highlights Caitlin Clark's potential fit with recent Indiana Fever addition

Nekias Duncan, NBA and WNBA analyst, shared his insight on how Caitlin Clark can benefit from sharing touches with Natasha Howard, the Fever's latest signing. During an appearance on Locked On Women's Basketball, Duncan told Jackie Powell how good Howard can be for Indiana if she plays like her best version.

"If Natasha Howard bounces back and we get a fully engaged version of her, this is someone with, still, a high level of defensive versatility," Duncan said.

Duncan added that the Clark-Howard fit can do wonders for the Fever, especially on offense.

"[Howard is] someone who is super comfortable in pick-and-roll, one of the best screeners that we have in the league," said Duncan about what Howard brings offensively."

Expand Tweet

Indiana already exceeded expectations last season and they're ready to raise their level to the new heights in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback