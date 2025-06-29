Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso has emerged as one of the top trade candidates in the league and is being predicted to join Angel Reese’s rival, Caitlin Clark, at the Indiana Fever.

Ad

In a Yahoo Sports! article on WNBA trade candidates, For The Win's Cory Woodroof linked Cardoso to the Fever, noting how a trade would solve problems for both teams.

The Sky drafted Cardoso and Angel Reese with the No. 3 and No. 7 picks of the 2024 Draft, respectively. Drafting two players who can rotate at the center position seemed like a good idea at first, but things haven’t gone to plan as Chicago’s first-rounders from 2024 don’t fit together. The Sky would be much better off with a shooter who can complement Reese’s playing style.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, leaving the LSU alum alone in the paint will allow her to do more of what she excels at, like crashing the glass and scoring close to the rim. On the flip side, going to a team where she is the primary five would also benefit Cardoso.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Chicago Sky don't have any first-round picks for next year’s draft, a less-than-ideal situation for a rebuilding team. But they can easily trade Cardoso in return for a couple of first-round picks.

This is where the Fever comes in. DeWanna Bonner’s sudden departure from Indiana has left the team with a glaring lack of depth at the five position. On the other hand, the Sky needs a quality guard to replace Courtney Vandersloot, who tore her ACL on June 7.

Ad

With six guards on their roster, the Indiana Fever could potentially trade a quality guard, a rotational piece, and a 2026 second-round pick to sweeten the deal for Chicago and acquire Cardoso.

Kamilla Cardoso steps away from the Chicago Sky amid her uncertain future

Kamilla Cardoso has stepped away from the Chicago Sky to join the Brazilian National team for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. Before leaving the team to fulfill her international obligations, Cardoso gave her best performance of the season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She led the team to a 97-86 win over the LA Sparks on Tuesday, finishing the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Cardoso was highly efficient, shooting 10-for-15.

Kamilla Cardoso's strong performance will make the Chicago Sky think twice before including her in any trade talks. Regardless, it wouldn’t be surprising if she ends up on a new team before the WNBA’s trade deadline on August 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More