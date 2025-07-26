WNBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Lynx predicted to make a splash before deadline after losing out on Napheesa Collier's former teammate to NY Liberty

The Minnesota Lynx are the best team in the WNBA with a 22-4 record. However, are they the clear-cut favorites to win it all this year? Perhaps not. The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury have also put themselves in the title race.

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 7, the Lynx are expected to make some moves to address holes in their roster. They released Alissa Pili on July, which gave them a vacant roster spot and more cap space to sign another player.

WNBA analyst Terry Horstman discussed on Friday how Minnesota would likely approach the trade deadline, which would depend on its next few games.

The Lynx faced the Aces on Friday and won 109-78. Their next few games before the trade deadline would give them an idea about their title chances. In their next three matchups, they will play the Atlanta Dream, Liberty and Aces.

Horstman added that Minnesota was interested in signing European star Emma Meesseman to address size issues. Meesseman was Napheesa Collier's teammate at Fenerbahçe, and attended one of the Lynx's games this season.

However, New York added her to its roster on Wednesday.

"They are definitely looking to make moves somewhere, especially in the post cause they were very interested in Emma Meesseman as well," Hortsman said on Friday (07:58), via "Locked on Women's Basketball." "I do think they are going to try and make a move. I don't think they are going to stand pat."

Are the Minnesota Lynx still the best team in the league? Or does Emma Meesseman change the power equation?

Based on WNBA stat sheets, the Minnesota Lynx are the best team in the league, as they have the top offensive and defensive ratings. There's a big gap, defensively, between them and the New York Liberty.

However, the addition of Emma Meesseman is a big boost to the Liberty. The Belgian forward was one of the most versatile centers available, and the team now has her.

Unlike other WNBA bigs, Meesseman has a versatile offensive game. She is one of the best pick-and-pop players in WNBA history. According to Swishappel, she has scored 1.17 points per possession. She has also converted over 52% of her attempts.

Meesseman, playing alongside Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, would be lethal even for a team like Minnesota. It would be a nightmare to deal with when Meesseman sets a screen for Stewart or Ionescu and completes a pick-and-pop.

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More