WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Napheesa Collier still atop after All-Star break (Week 10)

The season is set to resume following the All-Star break on Tuesday, with Napheesa Collier still atop the WNBA Most Valuable Player ladder race. Collier is still the favorite to win the award at the end of the campaign. She solidified it further after taking over the All-Star Game and taking home the ASG MVP trophy.

Angel Reese's tenure in the top five didn't last after Breanna Stewart returned on this week's power rankings. A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas and Allisha Gray all remained in their positions, though Thomas is the one to watch out for in the second half of the season.

Here are the latest WNBA MVP power rankings for Week 10 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 10

#5 - Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 9 Ranking - NR

Games Played (Week 10) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 10) - 24.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 4.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Breanna Stewart is back in the top five after a stellar game against the Indiana Fever before the All-Star break. Stewart dropped 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in an easy 98-77 victory.

Stewart has the third-best odds to take home the WNBA MVP award at the midway point of the season. If the New York Liberty can start the second half of the campaign hot, "Stewie" should easily get into the top three in the next few weeks.

#4 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 9 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 10) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 10) - 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 18.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream continues to hang on to a spot in the WNBA MVP ladder race. Gray survived another week after a solid performance in the Dream's 86-49 win over the Angel Reese-less Chicago Sky before the All-Star break.

The lefty guard finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. She needs to regain her shooting touch to have a shot at staying in the top five. The Dream still being fifth in the WNBA standings helps her cause as well.

#3 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 9 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 10) - 1 GP (0 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 10) - 12.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 9.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 15.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 9.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Alyssa Thomas has cemented herself as the second favorite to win the WNBA MVP, overcoming Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Thomas has taken over the Phoenix Mercury in the absence of Satou Sabally, and the results have been stellar.

The Mercury have the second-best record in the WNBA before the All-Star break. Thomas should easily get into the top two if Phoenix continues its winning ways. While Satou Sabally got the credit early, her return should bolster AT's chances of climbing in the rankings.

#2 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 9 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 10) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 10) - 37.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 22.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.4 BPG

Some might argue that A'ja Wilson doesn't deserve a high spot in the WNBA MVP rankings due to the Las Vegas Aces' record. Wilson remains one of the best players in the world, and the Aces would likely be the worst team in the league if she's not in the lineup.

Wilson had 37 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in the Aces' 90-86 win over the Dallas Wings. If the reigning WNBA MVP didn't play, the Aces would have likely lost in a big way against one of the worst teams in the league this season.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 9 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 10) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 10) - 10.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Napheesa Collier is still the WNBA MVP leader in this week's ladder race. The Minnesota Lynx star did not have an impactful game in their win over the Phoenix Mercury, but her numbers are still the stats to beat in the second half of the season.

Collier boosted her campaign for her first MVP award by taking over the All-Star game and setting a record 36 points. She took home the ASG MVP trophy, though she likely prefers taking home the WNBA MVP trophy, as well as the WNBA championship at the end of the season.

