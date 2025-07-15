WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Angel Reese makes her debut in the Top 5 (Week 9)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made her debut in the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player ladder race this week after putting together stellar performances. Reese was knocking on the door of the top five last week and has entered the race for MVP.

Satou Sabally has been dealing with an ankle issue and has not played since July 3. She's out of the top five, with teammate Alyssa Thomas picking up the slack and slowly climbing the ladder. Allisha Gray had another rough week shooting the ball, while Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson remained in the top two.

Here are this week's WNBA MVP power rankings for Week 9 of the 2025 season.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 9

#5 - Angel Reese | Forward | Chicago Sky

Angel Reese | Forward | Chicago Sky (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 8 Ranking - NR

Games Played (Week 9) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 9) - 18.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Average (Season) - 13.6 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Despite the Chicago Sky's record, Angel Reese is a beacon of hope with the way she's been playing over the past three weeks. Reese is on another double-double streak, recording her ninth straight on Monday against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx.

In addition to her double-double streak, Reese has also been efficient in shooting the ball. She shot 60.5% from the field last week, proving her doubters wrong and working on her game. Her turnovers are still a problem, which is not her fault since the Sky hasn't found a real playmaker.

#4 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 8 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 9) - 2 GP (0 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 9) - 11.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 18.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Allisha Gray has moved one spot back after another rough week shooting the ball for the Atlanta Dream. Gray shot 2-for-9 in the Dream's loss to the Indiana Fever, then went 3-for-13 in their defeat against the New York Liberty.

It has been a rough stretch for Gray, who has been one of the best players in the early parts of the season. With the WNBA All-Star break coming up, it might be the best time for her to slow down and not think about her struggles.

#3 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 8 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 9) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 9) - 23.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 15.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 9.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.4 BPG

With Satou Sabally out with an ankle injury, Alyssa Thomas is putting the Phoenix Mercury on her back. DeWanna Bonner's return to Phoenix helps on and off the court, with Thomas scoring a career-high 29 points in a win over the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx.

Thomas followed it up with a double-double of 17 points and 11 assists as the Mercury outlasted the upstart Golden State Valkyries. If A.T. can keep up the pace, she could be as high as second place in next week's WNBA MVP power rankings.

#2 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 8 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 9) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 9) - 18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.4 BPG

A'ja Wilson, the reigning three-time WNBA MVP, managed to retain her spot in the power rankings despite an injury scare last week. Wilson scored just two points in the Las Vegas Aces' loss to the New York Liberty after suffering a wrist injury.

Wilson shook it off to finish with 34 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks to lead the Aces to a win against the Golden State Valkyries. She has to maintain this level of play if she wants to remain in second and even have a shot at the top.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 8 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 9) - 4 GP (2 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 9) - 22.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Napheesa Collier is still atop the WNBA MVP ladder race after another stellar week for the Minnesota Lynx. Collier averaged 22.5 points on 48.9% shooting from the field in a stacked four-game week. They did lose twice against the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky, but those weren't on her.

Collier can't have an off night since her teammates can't play well every game. The Lynx might need to make a move at the WNBA trade deadline to further cement their claim as the best team in the league and favorites to win the championship.

