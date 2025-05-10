WNBA veteran draws contrast between Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers' rookie class over 'hostility' levels

Looking back at the 2024 WNBA season, WNBA vet Lexie Brown feels the Caitlin Clark-led draft class was surrounded by far less positivity than this year's incoming rookie class.

With the 2025 WNBA season approaching, Clark and the Indiana Fever look to make a deep postseason run, while Paige Bueckers looks to inject new life into the Dallas Wings.

Brown discussed the difference in energy heading into this season on Friday's episode of her "Full Circle Podcast."

"The energy feels different this year," Brown said. ... It's overwhelmingly more positive but also still very competitive. Last year, it was like complete hostility going into the season.

"I never felt that before going into a season. And the competitiveness, there was no competition-type energy in that. It was just hostile and mean and nasty. This year I feel like it's very high level, high energy, competitive, respectful."

As Brown went on to explain, although she doesn't feel like the players were overly hostile towards the incoming rookies, she did note that it seems like the veterans have done a "better job" at creating a better experience for incoming rookies.

This year, Brown's Seattle Storm are heading into the 2025 season with several rookies on their roster in Mackenzie Holmes, Brianna Fraser, Dominique Malonga and Serena Sundell.

Looking at the 2025 WNBA season ahead for Caitlin Clark's Fever and Paige Bueckers' Wings

Before the 2025 WNBA season tips off on Friday, May 16, the league will have three more days of preseason action, including today's three-game slate.

When the regular season tips off, fans will have a chance to see Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings compete against the Minnesota Lynx in their home opener.

After finishing the 2024 regular season in 11th place, Dallas drafted the University of Connecticut star, while making some notable offseason moves in the acquisitions of DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines-Allen.

On May 17, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will kick off their 2025 campaign with a home game against the Chicago Sky.

Last year, after returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the team was eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun. In turn, the franchise's front office bolstered their roster for the season ahead, acquiring players to help young stars like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston take the next step.

Clark and Bueckers will face off for the first time on June 27, when the Wings host the Fever at American Airlines Center.

