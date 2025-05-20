"WNBA wants to cuff and stuff me" - Dave Portnoy reveals exact words he yelled at Angel Reese as Barstool boss falls for fake claims

Dave Portnoy, the owner and founder of Barstool Sports, revealed what he shouted during Saturday's WNBA season opener between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

On Tuesday, Portnoy responded to a tweet by a popular X parody account, NBA Centel. He referenced Sky star Angel Reese going 1-for-2 from the bonus free throws from Fever star Caitlin Clark's flagrant one foul.

Reese and Clark figured in a mini-scuffle in the third quarter of the Fever's 93-58 win. After the replay review, Reese and Indiana's Aliyah Boston received off-setting technical fouls. Meanwhile, Clark's foul was upgraded to a flagrant one, resulting in free throws for Reese.

"To clarify, I yelled 'Ball Don’t Lie' when Angel missed the tech. WNBA wants to cuff and stuff me for it," Portnoy tweeted.

NBA Centel is known for posting satirical content about basketball. The account shared odds of "WNBA bans fans from booing by June" by Polymarket Sports. However, saying that the league is "considering" the claim is unproven and not true.

NBA Centel is a parody of the legitimate NBA Central account that shares news about the NBA and the sport.

Dave Portnoy was at the game on Saturday. On Tuesday, as he announced that he had placed a wager on Clark, he proclaimed himself a fan of the superstar and her team, adding that he is also a WNBA expert.

"No. 1 Caitlin Clark fan, No. 1 Fever fan, No.1 WNBA expert," Portnoy said.

Dave Portnoy delivers a "crazy" Caitlin Clark prediction

Social media personality Dave Portnoy issued a bold prediction about reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark's future in the WNBA. He said it would be "crazy" if the former Iowa Hawkeyes star suddenly decides to form her league.

"You know what’s crazy. If Caitlin Clark just woke up one morning and decided she was sick of the WNBA shit and decided to start her own league which wouldn’t be that difficult with her star power she’d put the WNBA out of business in 2 years," Portnoy wrote on Tuesday.

Portnoy won $350,000 on Saturday, winning a bet that Clark would record a triple-double performance. Clark finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Clark's Fever will battle the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Portnoy has placed a wager on Clark getting more than 12 assists and four 3-pointers, and All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scoring over 16.5 points and making at least three 3-pointers.

