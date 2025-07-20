"WNBA will surpass MLB in viewership": Cam Newton puts Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s rise on notice with bombshell prediction

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has played a role in the WNBA's increased popularity. While Chicago Sky star Angel Reese argued that she has also played a part in the rise. On his side, former NFL MVP Cam Newton made a bold prediction about the impact of both players on the league.

Newton made this prediction on Friday's episode of his podcast, the "Funky Friday," alongside Brittney Griner.

"This is my honest opinion. I believe in 20 years, the WNBA will surpass MLB in viewership. When you see individuals like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese ... people who are pushing the game forward."

The Caitlin Clark effect has seen Indiana Fever games surge by over 200% to over 1.2 million viewers, with the just-concluded All-Star Game topping 3.4 million viewers. The Fever's attendance has also soared from about 4,000 to 17,000 per game, accounting for almost 33% of total WNBA attendance.

Clark also drove approximately 26-30% of the league's revenue. Her presence has sold out jerseys in hours and boosted game-related consumer spending. Social media engagement has also gone up, seeing a 613% increase in WNBA app activity.

Angel Reese has also played her part. Sky games featuring the former LSU star have averaged approximately 10,365 fans on the road, ranking among the top three teams for audience draw. She is also ranked second league-wide in jersey sales by 500-1000% compared to 2023.

Caitlin Clark on WNBA players' CBA negotiations

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on the league's CBA negotiations. Speaking to reporters, the former Rookie of the Year expressed her gratitude for the endorsement deals she and her fellow players have, which are crucial as the W's pay is low.

"Honestly, I feel like that's where we're really fortunate is that we have those other deals," Clark said per IndyStar. "And I think that's one of the things we're in the room fighting for.

"Like Phee said, we should be paid more, and hopefully that's the case moving forward as the league continues to grow. That's probably the most important thing that we're in the room advocating for."

Clark is earning around $78,066 this season, according to Sportrac. Her deals with brands like Nike, Wilson and Gatorade have significantly covered up for her relatively low earnings from the league.

