  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • WNBPA chief Terri Carmichael Jackson Delivers Blistering Response to Adam Silver's Stance on WNBA Issues: "They know it’s bad"

WNBPA chief Terri Carmichael Jackson Delivers Blistering Response to Adam Silver's Stance on WNBA Issues: "They know it’s bad"

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:40 GMT
2025 NBA All-Star - Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference - Source: Getty
WNBPA chief Terri Carmichael Jackson Delivers Blistering Response to Adam Silver's Stance on WNBA Issues - Source: Getty

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver appeared on NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday to discuss the current WNBA CBA negotiations. He asserted that WNBA players will receive a major pay boost in the upcoming CBA cycle and that the increase should perhaps be judged by absolute numbers rather than strictly by share of revenue.

Ad

WNBPA Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson responded to Silver’s stance on the issue on Wednesday. He criticized the WNBA’s response to players’ demands for a fairer salary system and accused the league of avoiding meaningful change.

“When the players opted out a year ago, they made it clear they wanted a salary system that values their labor and allows them to grow with the business they are very clearly driving,” the WNBPA executive director said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We’ve come to the table prepared to do business,” he added. “They’ve responded with bad math and are hoping everyone doesn’t understand what “uncapped” actually means. Adam Silver said it himself on behalf of the WNBA. ‘Share isn’t the word.’ It’s not in their vocabulary.”
Ad

The WNBPA opted out of the collective bargaining agreement a year ago. The current deal expires on Oct. 31, and a major impasse has centered around salary determination. Players are seeking a revenue-based model, which is similar to the NBA’s basketball-related income system.

The league is reportedly proposing a fixed annual 3% increase of the current CBA. The 2025 cap is $1,507,100, with a super-max of $249,244 and a minimum of $66,079.

The WNBA has seen record growth in attendance, viewership and investment, plus a $2.2 billion media deal. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert cited "balancing" salaries with "long-term viability." Without a deal, expansion and free agency are delayed, however, an extension could allow more time, as in 2020, but the deadline looms.

Ad

Adam Silver on the tension between Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and WNBA players

Adam Silver shared his views on the perceived tension between WNBA Commissioner and the players.

"I think it's unfortunate, particularly at this moment when as the league we'd love all the attention to be on these incredible Finals," Silver said via the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn. "We do need to sit down and negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with these players."

Engelbert was called out by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier in an explosive press conference. She called out Engelbert for a lack of accountability and highlighted issues like officiating and stalling CBA discussions.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More
Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications