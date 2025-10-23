WNBPA chief Terri Carmichael Jackson Delivers Blistering Response to Adam Silver's Stance on WNBA Issues: "They know it’s bad"

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver appeared on NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday to discuss the current WNBA CBA negotiations. He asserted that WNBA players will receive a major pay boost in the upcoming CBA cycle and that the increase should perhaps be judged by absolute numbers rather than strictly by share of revenue.WNBPA Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson responded to Silver’s stance on the issue on Wednesday. He criticized the WNBA’s response to players’ demands for a fairer salary system and accused the league of avoiding meaningful change.“When the players opted out a year ago, they made it clear they wanted a salary system that values their labor and allows them to grow with the business they are very clearly driving,” the WNBPA executive director said.&quot;We’ve come to the table prepared to do business,” he added. “They’ve responded with bad math and are hoping everyone doesn’t understand what “uncapped” actually means. Adam Silver said it himself on behalf of the WNBA. ‘Share isn’t the word.’ It’s not in their vocabulary.”The WNBPA opted out of the collective bargaining agreement a year ago. The current deal expires on Oct. 31, and a major impasse has centered around salary determination. Players are seeking a revenue-based model, which is similar to the NBA’s basketball-related income system.The league is reportedly proposing a fixed annual 3% increase of the current CBA. The 2025 cap is $1,507,100, with a super-max of $249,244 and a minimum of $66,079.The WNBA has seen record growth in attendance, viewership and investment, plus a $2.2 billion media deal. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert cited &quot;balancing&quot; salaries with &quot;long-term viability.&quot; Without a deal, expansion and free agency are delayed, however, an extension could allow more time, as in 2020, but the deadline looms.Adam Silver on the tension between Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and WNBA playersAdam Silver shared his views on the perceived tension between WNBA Commissioner and the players.&quot;I think it's unfortunate, particularly at this moment when as the league we'd love all the attention to be on these incredible Finals,&quot; Silver said via the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn. &quot;We do need to sit down and negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with these players.&quot;Engelbert was called out by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier in an explosive press conference. She called out Engelbert for a lack of accountability and highlighted issues like officiating and stalling CBA discussions.