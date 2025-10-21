“Going to get a big increase”: NBA commissioner Adam Silver delivers major statement in support of WNBA players amid tense negotiations

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke in support of the WNBA players amid their tense CBA negotiations with the league. On Tuesday, Silver appeared as a guest on the &quot;Today Show,&quot; where the show's host, Craig Melvin, interviewed the NBA commissioner.Melvin asked Silver for his thoughts on the players demanding more incentive from the league in their pay, now that the WNBA has undergone tremendous growth. He revealed that the female players received 9% of the total revenue the league made, while the NBA players received 50%.Adam Silver supported the female players' demand for a pay increase while making sure to differentiate between the two leagues.&quot;Should they be getting a larger share of revenue in the WNBA?&quot; Melvin asked.&quot;Yes. I think share isn't the right way to look at it beacuse there is so much more revenue in the NBA,&quot; Silver said. &quot;I think you should look at in absolute numbers in terms of what they are making and they are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining, and they deserve it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe WNBPA and the WNBA have not yet reached a common ground as their negotiations rage on. However, there is very little time left for the league to take action, as they need to reach an agreement before Oct. 31, or they could experience a possible lockout.NBA commissioner Adam Silver says WNBA negotiations have become 'too personal'Adam Silver labeled the WNBA negotiations with the WNBPA as too personal. During an event on Oct. 6, the NBA commissioner talked about the female basketball league's growth.He praised Cathy Engelbert for doing her job while providing insights on ways to tackle the standstill between the league and the players.&quot;The WNBA is experiencing some growth pains,&quot; Silver said. &quot;At the same time, Cathy Engelbert has presided over six years of some of the strongest growth we’ve not only seen in the WNBA but any sports league in history. But it’s become too personal and we’re going to have to work through those issues.&quot;Adam Silver hired Engelbert six years ago to lead the WNBA into a new era. So far, she has done her job, but her relationship with the players has suffered a major blow during these CBA negotiations.The WNBA saw a meteoric rise in its popularity since the inception of Caitlin Clark and her draft class in 2024. The popularity of the league has only soared last season as this year's postseason became the most-watched in league history even without Clark playing a single game in the postseason.The current CBA began in 2020, at the time of the pandemic, so most of the active revenue structures are based on the league's condition during those difficult times. However, the players are asking for a reform, but it is yet to be seen if Cathy Engelbert's leadership will grant the players their request.