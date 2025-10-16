"Cathy Engelbert ain't serious" - Fans stunned as WNBA confirms All-Star 2026 venue despite looming CBA standoff & uncertain season

WNBA fans reacted to the league holding the 2026 All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The news came at a time when there was still no good update about October 31st, when the deadline for the new Collective Bargaining Agreement ends.With a potential lockout, the big announcement from the league had fans chirping. Reacting to the news, a fan took a shot at the league for moving fast without a solution. &quot;Good choice if we have a season.&quot;Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) @sluggahjellsLINK@WNBA @ATT Good choice if we have a seasonAnother fan slammed Engelbert for alienating the players and cast doubt about the league having the next season.&quot;Ummm.... with how Cathy has alienated the players, do you really think there will be a 2026 season? Hey, I hope so!&quot;Lindsey E. Dixon @lindseyedixonLINK@WNBA @ATT Ummm.... with how Cathy has alienated the players, do you really think there will be a 2026 season? Hey, I hope so!&quot;Can you get us a new owner while you're at it?&quot;Ira Ulrich @IJayHawkLINK@WNBA @ATT Can you get us a new owner while you're at it?&quot;Chicago gotta sell the team. They have no all stars and an incompetent GM &amp; Coach.&quot;✨ Still For Lover Boys ✨ @Ku_Lo_SnoozeLINK@WNBA @ATT Chicago gotta sell the team. They have no all stars and an incompetent GM &amp;amp;amp; Coach.For a fan, holding a big event like an All-Star game, being held by the bad franchise, was a bad decision. &quot;The Worst ran franchise. Cathy ain't serious.&quot;Sam Clayton @SamClay2020LINK@chicagosky @WNBA The Worst ran franchise. Cathy ain’t seriousOne of Angel Reese's fans took a brutal shot at the Chicago Sky front office. &quot;As a organization you don't deserve this shit. But for AR5 we ride 😤.&quot;Jamal @Jamal2383LINK@chicagosky @WNBA As a organization you don’t deserve this shit. But for AR5 we ride 😤&quot;If you planned to return a second time somewhere you've already recently been then you should return to Indy. Chicago, like the team, will be disorganized, unprepared, and an abundance of ripe stank that will hover over the city. Let the hilarity begin.&quot;Amish Elvis @AmishElvisLINK@WNBA @ATT If you planned to return a second time somewhere you've already recently been then you should return to Indy. Chicago, like the team, will be disorganized, unprepared, and an abundance of ripe stank that will hover over the city. Let the hilarity begin.WNBA legend Sue Bird's wife opines on &quot;broken&quot; relationship between Cathy Engelbert and playersAfter Napheesa Collier shocked the world with her exit interview, the sports world lined up behind her in support. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert came under massive fire in the media for her harsh comments. WNBA legend Sue Bird's wife, Megan Rapinoe, was the latest one to give the harsh reality check to Engelbert. During her appearance on the Pable Yorre Finds Out show on Thursday, Rapinoe Engelbert's major failure in handling the situation.&quot;I think with Cathy, if you know, I have to like point to a failure, it's clearly that the trust in the relationship with the players has really broken down,&quot; Rapinoe said.&quot;It seems like they feel that they are not being heard, so this is their only lever to pull to get their side of the story out there.&quot;Sue Bird, who is the part-time owner of the Seattle Storm, said that she was at a&quot; unique spot&quot; to speak on the matter. However, she added that it was &quot;sad&quot; to see that the pay gap was still a topic in the WNBA.