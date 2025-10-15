"What do the Thunder have on Adam Silver": Fans call out refs as OKC gangs up on Giannis Antetokounmpo in brutal 4v1 showdown

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo went up against four OKC Thunder defenders in the paint during Tuesday's preseason showdown.As he attempted to drive, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso collapsed to help Isaiah Hartenstein on defense. After Antetokounmpo picked up his dribble and almost had the ball stolen from him, Shai Gilegous-Alexander joined in and tried to swipe the ball.The star forward maintained his composure and converted a layup despite the fierce defense.Fans shared their reactions to the play on X.&quot;I counted at least 4 fouls before they blew the whistle. This is what they always get away with. What do the Thunder have on Adam Silver???&quot; a fan wrote.Carter Pen @Loungin_ApeLINK@Fullcourtpass @NBA I counted at least 4 fouls before they blew the whistle. This is what they always get away with. What do the Thunder have on Adam Silver???&quot;Lu dort just slapping tf at his hand,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I don't like complaining but what the fuck are these calls he got fouled at least 4 times here,&quot; a fan said.More fans joined in and criticized the officials for not blowing the whistle.&quot;Why are they allowed to foul like this but no one else is able to touch them?&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Nice to know we’re in for another season of the refs calling nothing on them while simultaneously having the worst free throw merchant in the league,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;That was 10 fouls before they called, I guess nothing is gon change for the thunder this year as they will continue to hack and it won’t get called until the tenth time every time,&quot; another fan said.The Thunder won 116-112 as they outscored Milwaukee 40-28 in the second quarter, and 29-22 in the fourth.Antetokounmpo recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes before Bucks coach Doc Rivers pulled him out of the game.The two teams' next meeting will be on Jan. 21, before their final clash of the regular season in Oklahoma City on Feb. 12.Giannis Antetokounmpo &amp; Bucks fans get optimistic update on starting center following Thunder gameMyles Turner flirted with a double-double in Milwaukee's win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. However, he didn't play on Tuesday when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks faced the OKC Thunder.The center previously played three straight preseason matchups, which raised some concerns among the team's fans. After Tuesday's game, Doc Rivers shared an update, explaining that Turner's absence was due to calf soreness and not a serious injury.&quot;(Turner) just had a little calf soreness, nothing urgent or anything,&quot; Rivers told reporters. &quot;We just want to have a great week of practice, so that’s what that was about.”When asked whether Turner would miss Milwaukee's regular-season opener against the Washington Wizards, Rivers shot down any concerns.Trade rumors on Antetokounmpo continue to circulate leading up to the start of the season. However, he is all in on getting off to a hot start to the season.