  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • "What do the Thunder have on Adam Silver": Fans call out refs as OKC gangs up on Giannis Antetokounmpo in brutal 4v1 showdown

"What do the Thunder have on Adam Silver": Fans call out refs as OKC gangs up on Giannis Antetokounmpo in brutal 4v1 showdown

By Evan Bell
Published Oct 15, 2025 19:47 GMT
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo going 1v4 against the OKC Thunder (image credit: IMAGN)

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo went up against four OKC Thunder defenders in the paint during Tuesday's preseason showdown.

Ad

As he attempted to drive, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso collapsed to help Isaiah Hartenstein on defense. After Antetokounmpo picked up his dribble and almost had the ball stolen from him, Shai Gilegous-Alexander joined in and tried to swipe the ball.

The star forward maintained his composure and converted a layup despite the fierce defense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans shared their reactions to the play on X.

"I counted at least 4 fouls before they blew the whistle. This is what they always get away with. What do the Thunder have on Adam Silver???" a fan wrote.
Ad
"Lu dort just slapping tf at his hand," another fan wrote.
"I don't like complaining but what the fuck are these calls he got fouled at least 4 times here," a fan said.

More fans joined in and criticized the officials for not blowing the whistle.

"Why are they allowed to foul like this but no one else is able to touch them?" one fan commented.
Ad
"Nice to know we’re in for another season of the refs calling nothing on them while simultaneously having the worst free throw merchant in the league," a fan tweeted.
"That was 10 fouls before they called, I guess nothing is gon change for the thunder this year as they will continue to hack and it won’t get called until the tenth time every time," another fan said.
Ad

The Thunder won 116-112 as they outscored Milwaukee 40-28 in the second quarter, and 29-22 in the fourth.

Antetokounmpo recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes before Bucks coach Doc Rivers pulled him out of the game.

The two teams' next meeting will be on Jan. 21, before their final clash of the regular season in Oklahoma City on Feb. 12.

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bucks fans get optimistic update on starting center following Thunder game

Myles Turner flirted with a double-double in Milwaukee's win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. However, he didn't play on Tuesday when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks faced the OKC Thunder.

Ad

The center previously played three straight preseason matchups, which raised some concerns among the team's fans. After Tuesday's game, Doc Rivers shared an update, explaining that Turner's absence was due to calf soreness and not a serious injury.

"(Turner) just had a little calf soreness, nothing urgent or anything," Rivers told reporters. "We just want to have a great week of practice, so that’s what that was about.”
Ad

When asked whether Turner would miss Milwaukee's regular-season opener against the Washington Wizards, Rivers shot down any concerns.

Trade rumors on Antetokounmpo continue to circulate leading up to the start of the season. However, he is all in on getting off to a hot start to the season.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications