WNBPA president keeps it real on WNBA's growing pains amid Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese marking new era

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 19, 2025 21:26 GMT
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) passes the ball to Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half against the USA Women
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) passes the ball to Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half against the USA Women's National Team at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) president Nneka Ogwumike reflected on the changes the WNBA went through in 2024. These changes came after several new players with huge fanbases entered the competition.

Specifically, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were drafted into the league after several battles in college, but some of their fans couldn't differentiate the game from real life.

Talking with Sports Illustrated, Ogwumike broke down what she wants to see from fans as the WNBA's popularity increases. She's well aware of the situations some of her peers went through last season and now wants to see a change in fans.

"I think the biggest challenge for me—truly the pains of growing—were a lot of new followers and different cohorts that came into something that we’ve cherished for so long, something that we’ve respected and admired for so long, and understanding that (increased popularity is) not all pretty.
"I really hate hearing stories about players having to deal with—I mean, 'hecklers' would be putting it lightly. There’s a lot of harassment that players have had to deal with."

She added:

"It doesn’t matter who you’re a fan of. It was experienced across the board. But most certainly by a lot of these Black women who ultimately are the foundation of this league.
"And so I don’t hope—I expect, because that’s the only thing we can do—for things to not just get better, but also for there to be more respect, for there to be more education, perhaps more curiosity and less hate."

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese dealt with hecklers during WNBA rookie seasons

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese dealt with undesired fans during their WNBA rookie season. The Chicago Sky star said she received death threats and had people follow her at home due to her battles with Clark.

As for the Indiana Fever star, she was stalked. Thankfully, her stalker was caught and made to sign an undertaking to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Fever's home court. More than that, he can't enter Hinkle Fieldhouse, where Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery works as an assistant coach.

Besides these two, several players from the Connecticut Sun claimed Indiana Fever fans were disrespectful towards them. Clark made it clear those aren't fans and urged people to always be respectful of her peers.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
