"Woah hot": Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston lose it over Lexie Hull's gorgeous pictures

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston were all fired up after Lexie Hull shared a stunning series of photos on social media. Following a hard-fought 90-88 loss the previous night, the Indiana Fever had an off day on Sunday, which Hull used to engage with fans.

The former Stanford standout took to Instagram to post a collection of eight photos, featuring a mix of her stylish pregame outfits and action shots from Fever games. Along with the photos, Hull included a unique caption that offered a bit of context behind the snapshots, giving fans a closer look at her game day vibe.

"Racing through the first week of the season," Hull wrote.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston didn’t hesitate to show their love for Hull’s stunning post. The duo quickly dropped comments that captured the essence of Hull’s photos, each using just two words that perfectly summed up their admiration for their teammate’s gorgeous shots.

"Eat then," Clark commented.

"Woah hot," Boston wrote.

(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Over the past year, Clark, Boston and Hull have developed a strong bond both on and off the court, forming a core trio that’s central to the Indiana Fever’s championship ambitions.

Following a major offseason overhaul, the Fever opted to retain only five players from last season’s roster. Among those kept were Clark, Boston and Hull, highlighting their importance to the franchise’s future, along with veteran contributors Kelsey Mitchell and Damiris Dantas.

Lexie Hull joins Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in starting lineup

Lexie Hull was handed a starting role for the first time this season during the Indiana Fever’s narrow loss to the New York Liberty. After coming off the bench in the first three games, Hull’s strong early performances, combined with DeWanna Bonner’s slow start in Indiana, prompted head coach Stephanie White to shake up the lineup.

Hull made the most of the opportunity, rewarding White’s trust with an impressive outing. She finished with 15 points, two rebounds and a steal, shooting an efficient 6 of 9 from the field, including a perfect 2 of 2 from 3-point range, in just over 26 minutes.

