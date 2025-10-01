"Won’t be happy till they kill the golden goose": Caitlin Clark fan Dave Portnoy shocked by Cathy Engelbert's "dumb" act

Napheesa Collier found herself at the center of attention after calling out the WNBA’s leadership during her end-of-season media session. Her candid comments sparked conversation on social media. Among those weighing in was Caitlin Clark’s fan and founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, who seemed baffled at how poorly the league has treated its rising stars.Collier shared details from a conversation she had with commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who she says dismissed the importance of players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers in driving the league’s popularity.&quot;I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin (Clark), Angel (Reese) and Paige (Bueckers), who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years,&quot; Collier said. &quot;Her response was, 'Caitlin (Clark) should be grateful to make $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'&quot;That response didn't sit well with Portnoy, who responded to a clip of Collier’s interview, ripping apart Engelbert for failing to recognize Clark’s value and accused the league of risking its own future.“I continue to be astounded by how dumb @CathyEngelbert + the @WNBA is. It’s like her life goal is to alienate Caitlin and her fans. It’s insanity. Caitlin could start a new league tomorrow and put Cathy out of business. They won’t be happy till they kill the golden goose,” Portnoy wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).Napheesa Collier has earned respect from fans, fellow players, coaches and even team executives for speaking up and challenging the league’s leadership. Many speculate whether her honest words will have any result in the ongoing CBA talks.Cathy Engelbert responds to Napheesa Collier’s comments regarding Caitlin Clark situationNapheesa Collier’s recent comments stirred up headlines, prompting a response from WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.In her interview, Collier spoke about her conversation with Engelbert, touching on Caitlin Clark and other rising stars. The next day, Engelbert released a statement. Instead of directly addressing Collier’s remarks, she expressed disappointment with how the league’s leadership was criticized by one of the biggest superstars.“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA,” Englebert said in a statement. “Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game.“I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”Caitlin Clark chose not to get involved, staying quiet and keeping herself out of any controversy. Her teammates, though, praised Collier for speaking out about what they see as injustice.