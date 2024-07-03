"Won't shoot. So many careless turnovers" - Skip Bayless rips into Caitlin Clark after she suffers yet another fourth-quarter capitulation 

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever met the defending champions Las Vegas Aces at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. The arena was sold out setting a record audience of 18,000 in the history of an Aces game. The Aces emerged victorious in the matchup stealing an easy victory with a final score of 88-69.

Skip Bayless spoke out on the loss and criticized Caitlin Clark for the dip in her performance in the final quarter of the game. He expressed his views on the Fever rookie star through a post on his official X account.

"No offensive urgency or energy. Won't shoot. So many careless turnovers. Something's not right here," Bayless wrote.

He criticized Clark for selling out arenas but failing to deliver when it comes to winning games. Bayless highlighted that the Fever rookie yet again delivered a subpar fourth-quarter performance where she looked out of the game and had no urgency despite trailing in the game.

The Fever had an abysmal fourth-quarter run where the Aces outscored them by 13 points (10-23) to seal the win. Clark was invisible in that quarter with no major contributions or efforts. She scored 13 points, collected six rebounds and provided 11 assists to her teammates.

Aces' Jackie Young shows kindness to Caitlin Clark mid-game

The Aces defeated the Fever on Tuesday night but it was one of the less physically challenging games for Caitlin Clark compared to her other games this season. There was less intentional contact with the Fever star and it was mostly a clean game. Aces star Jackie Young even made a kind gesture toward Clark at one point in the game.

ESPN's official X handle uploaded the video of the incident. In the video, Clark can be seen driving toward the Aces basket when she trips and falls sliding on the court.

Seeing her take the bump Jackie Young intentionally tried to tie her shoelaces to stop the play from advancing. Young gave Clark the time to get back up. When Clark finished tying her shoes and was ready Young also got up and asked for the ball from the referee.

It was a great show of sportsmanship and kindness from the Aces guard where she showed the entire community that not all players are after Clark like the common narrative going around.

