"Worst thing that could happen is I don't have 2 front teeth" - Sophie Cunningham faces snack-time battle against fruity temptation

The Indiana Fever have a brief break before their next matchup against the Chicago Sky, with Sophie Cunningham making the most of this downtime. In a lighthearted moment shared via her Instagram Story, Cunningham gave fans a glimpse into her daily life. She recorded herself while preparing a sandwich and reminiscing about a recent mishap involving her teeth.Cunningham recollected how she chipped her tooth earlier in June, an incident that now prevents her from eating fresh fruits. While her family has been enjoying an abundance of produce, she revealed that biting into fruits, like peaches, is a challenge.Cunningham admitted she’s still tempted to indulge despite knowing that, at worst, she could end up losing her two front teeth.“So, I bought a peach to try,” Cunningham said. “Remember when I got my tooth knocked out? Well, I wasn't thinking. I can't bite into that type of stuff. And so you can see that I try to bite into it, but I'm kind of thinking, do I just go for it? Like, this (teeth) isn't even fully fixed yet.”“The worst thing that could happen is the next eight days, I don't have a front or two front teeth. And I might look and act a certain way, but deep down I could give two s**ts.”Credits: Instagram (@sophie_cham)Ahead of the Indiana Fever’s June 3 matchup against the Washington Mystics, Cunningham shared on social media that she had chipped her tooth. Her TikTok video was captioned:“tell me you play in the W without telling me you play in the W”While the exact moment of the injury remains uncertain, many speculate it may have occurred when she collided with Connecticut Sun’s Jacy Sheldon on May 30.Sophie Cunningham impresses in 'Stranger Things' game against Las Vegas in Caitlin Clark’s absence The Indiana Fever have teamed up with Stranger Things in a promotional partnership that will run through the remainder of the season. As a part of this collaboration, the team will wear special edition jerseys inspired by the Netflix series during seven home games.The first of these matchups took place on July 24 against the Las Vegas Aces, with Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a right groin injury. Replacing Clark in the starting lineup was Sophie Cunningham, who delivered an impressive performance.Cunningham recorded 15 points and three rebounds while shooting an impressive 80% from the field, including 75% from beyond the arc. Her efficient scoring played a key role in the Fever’s 80–70 victory over the Aces, snapping a two-game losing streak.