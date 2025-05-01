"Would never have said this if I was on the Sky": Kamilla Cardoso stuns fans by picking Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese as most promising player

Kamilla Cardoso is preparing for her sophomore season in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. She will handle a larger responsibility on the team alongside co-star Angel Reese. However, Cardoso turned heads when she said that in her opinion, her teammate isn't the most promising young player in the WNBA.

When asked about who in the league showed the most promise for a successful career, Cardoso selected Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. While the former Iowa Hawkeye has impressed, she is one of the more polarizing players in the game. Even Reese, one of Cardoso's teammates, has voiced her distaste for the stardom that follows Clark.

One WNBA fan reacted to Kamilla Cardoso's comments, saying that if they were in her position, Clark wouldn't have been their answer.

