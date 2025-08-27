"Would not put Caitlin Clark back on the floor": Lisa Leslie makes honest confession on shutting down Fever superstar's season

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie has dished her opinion on the Indiana Fever potentially ending Caitlin Clark's 2025 season. Multiple injuries have overshadowed her second year in the league. Clark has been recovering and rehabbing from a right groin injury for the past six weeks. In the meantime, she also injured her right ankle on Aug. 7, adding to her health woes. As fans ponder the Fever's stance on putting Clark back on the floor for the final few games of the regular season and the playoffs, Leslie thinks the young guard should be shut down.&quot;Do you want to see Caitlin Clark for the longevity of her career?&quot; Leslie said on CBS Sports' 'We Need To Talk' pre-game show on Tuesday. &quot;I'm just thinking, me, personally, I would not put Caitlin Clark back on the floor this season.&quot;Leslie explained her opinion with a personal experience from such an injury:&quot;I had the injury that she had. That deep groin injury is nothing to play around with. ... You make one move, one cut, boom she's back in the same spot. I don't know if it's worth risking it.&quot;Lisa Leslie pointed out that the Indiana Fever will face championship favorites, the Minnesota Lynx, if they finish eighth. It's not a favorable matchup, and regardless of Caitlin Clark's presence, a loss is inevitable. If Clark reinjures herself while pushing to return for an unfavorable matchup, it only worsens her prospects of a long-term career.Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever superstar is rehabbing Caitlin Clark has entered the next stage of her recovery and is rehabbing. According to Fever coach Stephanie White, her superstar player has been part of back-to-back walk-throughs. White also outlined expectations from her perspective before she can deploy Clark on the floor again. Here's what the coach told reporters before Tuesday's matchup against the Seattle Storm (h/t Fever reporter Scott Agness):&quot;I wanna see her in practice, you know, live in practice. Wanted to continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94-feet as it's going to be in-game, to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure there is no regression.&quot;White acknowledged that the Fever may not have enough practices left with only six games left. However, she said they can arrange for practices catered to Clark, suggesting the Fever are still open to seeing her return in time for the playoffs. Indiana is sixth in the standings with a 20-18 record. As things stand, Clark and Co. could match up against the Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, or Phoenix Mercury. If they slip further into eighth, the Minnesota Lynx would be their opponent. The Fever will have a puncher's chance against most, if not all teams, and that includes the Aces, Dream and Mercury.