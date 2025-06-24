"Wouldn’t have made that If I was guarding you": Kate Martin’s brother teases her jumper over Caitlin Clark’s teammate 

Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries defeated Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever 88-77 on Thursday. Martin played 20 minutes in the game and chipped in nine points, including a jumper over Kesley Mitchell, to help take down her former Iowa teammate.
Her brother, Trevor Martin, didn't waste the opportunity to have some fun with his younger sister after she posted about the victory on social media.
Martin was part of the supporting cast for the Iowa teams Clark led on deep tournament runs. Her scoring and shooting helped her get drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 draft. After a quiet rookie season where she came off the bench, she was left unprotected in the expansion draft. The Valkyries selected her with their sixth pick in the expansion draft.
With standout rookie Janelle Salaun and Cecelia Zandasalini away from the Valkyries until the EuroBasket tournament ends, Martin and others have had to step up. Their win against the Fever surprised fans around the league, but Martin's brother still wanted to have his fun with his sister.
Trevor Martin commented on his sister's Instagram post on Monday celebrating the win. According to him, the jump shot that his sister included in her post would not have been so easy for her if he was her opponent. Her older sister, Kennedy Martin, gave her own thoughts on the matchup, saying that she and her son, Carson, could take them on.
"Wouldn't have made that if I was guarding you," her brother said.
"I'll beat you both with Carson as my teammate," their older sister fired back.
While all three Martin siblings played basketball growing up, Kate was the only one who made it to the professional level. Kennedy played in college at Truman State while Trevor did not make it that far. The trio is close and have supported Martin's journey through college and into the WNBA.
Monique Billings is one of many Valkyries who love playing with Kate Martin
Martin's siblings weren't the only ones to show their support for her on her latest post. Monique Billings, the Valkyries' first pick in the expansion draft, commented on her teammate's post as well, telling her just how happy she is to have Martin as a teammate.
Golden State has surprised fans around the league with how successful they have been so far this season. The Valkryies are 7-6 and find themselves in the middle of the early playoff picture.
Martin is still coming off the bench, but her impact is felt in the 16 minutes she spends on the floor per game. Sunday's performance against the Fever showed exactly what she is capable of.