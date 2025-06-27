"Wouldn’t talk to Angel Reese like this" - WNBA fans react as Kelsey Plum provokes refs to hand Caitlin Clark a tech 

Kelsey Plum didn't hold back in provoking the refs to hand Caitlin Clark a tech during the LA Sparks' 85-75 road win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday. Clark was on the sidelines because of another injury issue, missing her sixth game of the season. She was ruled out hours before the matchup, citing a groin injury.
To nobody's surprise, Clark was active on the sidelines, constantly arguing with the refs. Toward the end of the second half, Clark almost stepped on the court as the Fever prepared to inbound the ball. Plum noticed it and immediately complained to the officials to penalize Clark with a tech.
Plum's request was declined by the refs, who came over to hand the ball to the Fever and restarted the game. Clark returned to the bench momentarily before continuing her rant against the official.
Kelsey Plum comes up clutch to steal win from Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever
The LA Sparks downed the Indiana Fever in Caitlin Clark's absence behind Kelsey Plum's impeccable play in the clutch. The Sparks star guard had 12 points on 3 of 3 shooting, including 1 of 1 from 3 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line in that stretch alone. For the game, Plum scored 21 points on 54.5% shooting while adding six assists.
The Sparks stormed back from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. They kept chipping away and saw Plum make crucial shots at different junctures. She hit the 3 to give the Sparks a one-point lead with 4:14 left, followed by two made free throws.
Plum then extended the Sparks' lead with 2:16 to go with a layup, followed by a couple of free throws with 1:31 left, making it a four-point game. Azhura Stevens hit other timely shots and finished with 14 points in the quarter and 23 for the game.
The Sparks improved to 5-11, securing an unlikely win over the home favorites. Indiana dropped to 2-4 without Caitlin Clark and 7-8 on the year.