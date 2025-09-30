  • home icon
  "Wouldn't have won any of our games without her" - Lexie Hull wholeheartedly credits $233,468 star for Fever's success vs Aces

"Wouldn't have won any of our games without her" - Lexie Hull wholeheartedly credits $233,468 star for Fever's success vs Aces

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 30, 2025 03:01 GMT
Lexie Hull wholeheartedly credits $233,468 star for Fever
Lexie Hull wholeheartedly credits $233,468 star for Fever's success vs Aces. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever are one win away from the WNBA Finals, and Lexie Hull credits their success to Aliyah Boston. Hull praised her $233,468 teammate for her presence on both sides of the ball. Boston has been tasked with slowing down A'ja Wilson, who has had two rough shooting nights in their semifinal series.

Speaking to reporters during Monday's practice, Hull was asked about Boston's impact on the Fever's postseason run. The Stanford product felt proud of what her teammate brought to the table in a very important series.

"I mean, she's a force in the paint," Hull said. "We wouldn't have won last night's game, any of our games without her. So, proud of her ability to be consistent and continuing to impact the game, not only offensively, but her ability to impact A'ja's game defensively has been huge for us this series."
Aliyah Boston went toe-to-toe against the four-time WNBA MVP, finishing with 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks to help force a Game 5 on Tuesday. A'ja Wilson had 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks in the Las Vegas Aces' 90-83 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell had a team-high 25 points, plus three rebounds and four assists. Odyssey Sims added 18 points on nine shots in a highly efficient performance, while Lexie Hull provided seven points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Game 5 of the WNBA semifinal series between the Aces and Fever will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The winner faces the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

A'ja Wilson fires back at Aliyah Boston after Aces-Fever Game 4

After their Game 4 loss, A'ja Wilson was critical of the officiating due to the number of fouls called on the Las Vegas Aces. Wilson also fired back at Aliyah Boston's comments regarding her "special whistle," even though the Indiana Fever star had 13 free throws on Sunday.

"Aliyah did say I have a special whistle, and she shot 13 today," Wilson said, according to the Basketball Network. "She said that in the last game, I have a special whistle, which is cool. So we just have to play better defense, make her looks a little difficult, and go from there."

Wilson and Boston are both products of the South Carolina Gamecocks. They also led the Gamecocks to a national title during their respective times there under coach Dawn Staley.

