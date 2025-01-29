WWE opportunity beckons for Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as $4 million star sends Royal Rumble invite

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have become two of the most recognizable stars in women’s basketball. The rivals have been pitted against each other since their college days before continuing their rivalry in their first season in the WNBA, finishing as the top two in the Rookie of the Year race.

With one of WWE’s biggest events of the year coming up, the Royal Rumble, the two have been linked to a possible appearance. Former women’s champion Bianca Belair extended an invitation to Clark and Reese to join her in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope match.

Talking to the Battleground Podcast on Monday, Belair, whose net worth is $4 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, expressed her desire to see the two women's basketball stars square off in the wrestling ring:

"Well listen, I'm always like WWE – we've seen crossovers from other athletes, from different influencers, and I'm waiting for the female crossover to happen. Caitlin Clark, she's doing big things. WNBA, they're doing big things, women over there.

"I wanted to invite Caitlin Clark. Come over to WWE, come join the Royal Rumble...So I'm like, 'Caitlin Clark, come on over, you can bring Angel Reese with you, too.' You know, she might throw some bows and she might be the last one standing but it's like bring over."

Belair’s invitation is not a unique occurrence in wrestling as multiple basketball stars have also been featured on WWE television before, such as Shaquille O’Neal, Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone, and most recently, Trae Young.

The Royal Rumble event will take place Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

Caitlin Clark spoke about rivalry with Angel Reese

Clark has been respectful of her rival Angel Reese throughout the playing years. Clark touched on the topic during her feature with TIME Magazine, the same publication that declared her as the Athlete of the Year in 2024:

“We're not best friends, by any means, but we're very respectful of one another."

Clark took home the Rookie of the Year award in 2024, while Reese finished second in voting. They are expected to be a rivalry that could define this generation’s WNBA.

Currently, Clark is recuperating from a busy 2024, while Reese is playing in the Unrivaled league with the Rose BC.

