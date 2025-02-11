"Y'all ain’t no good for her": DiJonai Carrington in stitches over Angel Reese's influence on Caitlin Clark's teammate Unrivaled moment

Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington was seen reacting to a moment that occurred during the Unrivaled 1 V 1 tourney on Monday. The 2024 Most Improved Player was in stitches over the incident involving Caitlin Clark's teammate which was seemingly orchestrated by Angel Reese.

Carrington took to X (formerly Twitter) to address a funny moment during the 1-on-1 round of the new 3x3 league, Unrivaled. Clark's teammate Lexie Hull, who was facing Rhyne Howard, walked out to the song 'Set it off' by Boosie, leaving Carrington in tears:

"Yall, we got to pick a walk-out song to walk of to for 1v1. Why did @lexiehulll just walk out to Boosie- set it off I love her," she wrote adding multiple emojis to her Tweet.

Angel Reese then replied to this Tweet suggesting that it was her who recommended the song to Lexie Hull:

"Yup! and you know who chose that for her," she hinted.

DiJonai then reverted back to the former LSU star as she jokingly suggested that Reese's influence wasn't good for Hull:

"Plssss Angel yall ain’t no good for her," she wrote.

The new 3x3 league, Unrivaled, has officially reached its midpoint. Regular season games have paused for an All-Star break. Currently, all participating players are competing in a 1-on-1 tournament to crown the first 1-on-1 woman champion on Friday.

DiJonai Carrington and Angel Reese's Unrivaled performances so far and where to watch?

The new 3x3 league Unrivaled has provided much-needed matches in the women's basketball calendar as the inaugural season continues to deliver. WNBA stars have embraced the new off-season league, with many iconic moments delivered in just a month.

Stars DiJonai Carrington and Angel Reese are participating in this exciting new tournament, suiting up for the Mist BC and Rose BC respectively. Despite their impressive WNBA seasons, Carrington earning the MIPOY award and Reese breaking the record for most rebounds collected in a single season, their Unrivaled performances have been lackluster so far.

Angel Reese currently ranks 21st in the Unrivaled player rankings, averaging 10.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Carrington, on the other hand, is 30th in the rankings, averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Fans looking forward to watching the remaining games can tune in to TNT Sports or Tru TV to watch the games live. Viewers online can stream the matches on HBO Max.

