"Y'all know where I had to be" - Aliyah Boston roots for USC in heated battle against Paige Bueckers’ UConn

Aliyah Boston made her stance clear on the upcoming NCAA Division 1 clash between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks. On Sunday, the Indiana Fever star shared a picture on her Instagram story from the courtside seat at the Colonial Life Arena.

Boston is a former Gamecock, and in the caption of her upload, she expressed her support for her alma mater.

"Y'all know where I had to be," Boston wrote.

Aliyah Boston expresses her support for the Gamecocks on her IG story. (Credits: @aliyah.boston/Instagram)

The Huskies and the Gamecocks had both entered the matchup with a win in their previous games. The Paige Bueckers-led squad defeated St. John's Red Storm with a final score of 78-40 on Wednesday while the Gamecocks secured a 101-63 win against the Florida Gators on Thursday.

Aliyah Boston played for the Gamecocks from 2019-23 and during that time, she brought one national championship in 2022 to her team. However, the Indiana Fever star left disappointed from Sunday's matchup as the Gamecocks suffered a disappointing blowout loss against the Huskies with a final score of 87-58.

The WNBA is in offseason right now and Boston is spending her time polishing her skills at Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. She plays for the Vinyl Basketball Club and is averaging 6.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Aliyah Boston dives in on Trojan star JuJu Watkins' WNBA prospects

Aliyah Boston was on commentating service during the USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins game on Thursday. The game turned out to be an exciting one as JuJu Watkins' heroic effort led her team to a 71-80 win over their opponents.

After the game, Boston gave Watkins her flowers in a post-game interaction and told the Trojans star about her WNBA prospects.

"I am still shook," Boston told Watkins. "I just want to let you know like, that's how you lead. Okay? That is how you lead. And I'm so happy, I love watching you hoop. I've been doing so many of your games. And I'm like, girl you could come to the league right now. We'd take you."

Watkins was pleased to hear her praise from the 2023 Rookie of the Year and expressed gratitude in return. Watkins scored 38 points, collected 11 rebounds and made eight successful blocks in Thursday's matchup.

The Trojans star is averaging 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 43.2% field goal shooting percentage. She is one of the best and most sought-after prospects in the world right now and if she continues to deliver at the same level, the fans can expect to see her in the W soon.

