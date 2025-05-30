"Y'all ruined my favorite app fr": Arike Ogunbowale doesn't hide her disappointment with what Elon Musk's X empire has become

Arike Ogunbowale is one of the most popular players in the WNBA. While she receives a lot of support and admiration from her fans, there are always some who prefer to send hateful comments her way. Because of that, the Dallas Wings star took a break from X. Upon her return, however, she complained about what the platform has become under Elon Musk's leadership.
Ogunbowale's personality and play style has garnered her a massive following across social media sites. She has nearly 300,000 Instagram followers and more than 62,000 on X. However, X isn't the same platform as it used to be since Musk purchased it for $44 billion in 2022.
In a post on her account on Friday, Ogunbowale complained about what X has become. According to her, the app isn't what she remembers.
"i took a break from twitter & came back to immediate mess lol yall ruined my favorite app fr i just wanted to see some memes & laugh," Ogunbowale said about the social media site.
It is unknown why Wings guard took a break from X since May 7, but Ogunbowale is usually active on her social media platforms. Her accounts largely consist of jokes, her reactions to things happening in the basketball world, support for her teammates and friends across the WNBA and NBA.
Ogunbowale and other athletes face constant criticism on social media
One of the main reasons why Ogunbowale and other big name athletes take time away from social media is because of the backlash they receive from fans. Social media gives people a platform to crtique players and bash them without putting a face to their name or owning up to anything.
With the expansion of betting over the last few seasons, fans have gotten more bold on social media. They plead with players to put up certain stats so their bets win and attack them if they fall short of expectations. One of the comments under Ogunbowale's latest post was a fan asking her to score more than 15 points in her next regular season game.
Musk's platform has changed a lot since he bought it, and some users believe it has gotten worse over time.
Ogunbowale joins other players and fans who are less active on a platform that has become so different in just three years, much to the chagrin of fans who enjoyed interacting with them and having conversations. One fan said as much, said to see the players go.