"Yall better watch tf out": Sophie Cunningham jokingly warns everyone after feeling like herself amid surgery recovery

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was sidelined for the season in August after suffering an MCL tear. However, the former Mercury player appears to be fast-tracking her recovery, jokingly warning everyone that she’s starting to feel like her old self again while rehabbing from surgery.

Posting a selfie on her story, Cunningham issued a playful warning with a short message.

"Starting to feel like me again so yall better watch tf out 🤭😏," she wrote.

Sophie Cunningham jokingly issues a warning on Instagram (Source: Sophie Cunningham/IG)

The guard had surgery on her injury earlier this week and was seen in a leg brace during a courtside appearance for the Fever. Cunningham went down on Aug. 17 in a matchup against the Connecticut Sun after colliding with Bria Hartley.

While Indiana secured a 99-93 overtime win, Cunningham was carried to the locker room and ruled out for the season after evaluation. Still, she has remained active off the court, regularly posting on social media and recording new episodes of her Show Me Something podcast.

In her debut season with the Fever, Cunningham has quickly made a name for herself, winning fans over with her competitive edge and love for her teammates. After standing up for Caitlin Clark during an early clash with the Sun, she was dubbed an “enforcer” by fans and has since become a favorite at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The guard also made her mark with solid performances on the court. Featuring in 30 games this season, Cunningham has averaged 25.2 minutes, posting 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Filling multiple backcourt roles amid the Fever’s injury struggles, her setback comes as a major blow for the team.

Sophie Cunningham reveals unexpected struggles during her post-surgery rehab

Sophie Cunningham opened up about her struggles post-surgery on Tuesday. On her podcast, the Fever guard revealed an unexpected problem she has faced during her rehabilitation.

"I need to start taking laxatives," Cunningham said (Timestamp 4:28 onwards). "I have literally just been inhaling food and nothing's come out."

Cunningham also pointed out how medications have not been working for her post-surgery.

"I react so weird to like pain meds. And so, I've had three surgeries and my meds have always been different," Cunningham said (Timestamp 1:23 onwards). "I was on hydros. It was not working. I could feel every little cut and incision they did on my knee."

Despite the initial struggles, Cunningham is on the road to recovery and should be fit in time for next season.

